The hashtag #FreeBritney has periodically trended on Twitter throughout the month of August after Britney Spears' fans called for an end to her conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008. Under conservatorship, Britney isn't in control of her finances or personal well-being. Britney's dad, Jamie, has been at the helm of her financial estate since 2008, but stepped down from his role as conservator of Britney's personal life in September 2019. However, many fans don't think he should be involved with Britney's conservatorship at all. Now, the latest update in Britney Spears' conservatorship involves her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Britney's sister was appointed the main trustee of the pop star's SJB Revocable Trust in 2018, a move that was signed off on by their father at the time. According to reports, Jamie Lynn has requested the court authorize Fidelity Financial Management to serve as a financial adviser and create a "blocked account" to hold Britney's fortune. In the case of Britney's death, Jamie Lynn will receive "the entire principal of the trust" to go towards Britney’s two children, Sean and Jayden Federline, according to the documents. Britney's team did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment about the reports regarding her conservatorship.

While Britney is not fighting to end her conservatorship entirely, she has been vocal about wanting to replace her father as her main conservator. According to documents from an Aug. 17 court filing obtained by Us Weekly, Britney requested her care manager, Jodi Montgomery, who was appointed the conservator of her personal life in 2019 when her father stepped down, be placed in the role permanently . Spears also reportedly expressed her opposition to Jamie continuing on as sole conservator of her financial estate, reportedly requesting "a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role."

The update comes just three weeks after Britney's dad Jamie spoke out about his role as her conservator. Jamie says theories that allege Britney's being controlled against her will and that he's stealing her money are all a sham. "All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything," he told The New York Post (via Page Six) about the campaign. "The world don't have a clue. It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."

Brit's conservatorship, as it stands, won't end anytime soon. According to the legal documents obtained by ET, it's currently extended through Feb. 1, 2021.