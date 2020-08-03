Britney Spears has long been at the center of a social media movement calling for her conservatorship to come to an end. Under conservatorship, someone else is in control of Britney's physical and mental health, as well as her finances. But concerned fans behind the #FreeBritney movement believe the singer is being forced to remain under legal guardianship against her will. Britney's father spoke out on Saturday, Aug. 1, with his thoughts on the whole thing, and he didn't hold back. Jamie Spears' response to #FreeBritney calls the campaign a conspiracy theory.

Jamie became the conservator over Britney's personal and financial affairs in 2008 after a series of erratic behavior led Britney to check into the UCLA Medical Center psychiatric ward. The exact details of Britney's conservatorship are not known to the public.

In September 2019, Jamie stepped down from his role as conservator of Britney's personal life, and Jodi Montgomery, Britney's "care manager," took over. Jamie is still in control of Spears' finances, however, according to Us Weekly.

Over the years, Jamie has been accused of controlling Britney and taking money from her estate, which prompted fans to start the #FreeBritney movement. For example, a Change.org #FreeBritney petition claims Jamie "doesn't allow [Britney] to drive, all of her calls & messages are monitored, she's not allowed to vote, hang with anyone or spend her money without permission." But not only fans are getting involved with the movement. Celebs like Miley Cyrus and Paris Hilton have spoken out in support of the #FreeBritney movement on social media, claiming Britney has no control over any aspect of her life. Elite Daily reached out to Britney Spears' team for comment on the #FreeBritney campaign's claims, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Now, as the #FreeBritney campaign picks up steam, Jamie is speaking out. "All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything," Jamie told The New York Post (via Page Six) about the campaign. "The world don't have a clue. It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."

In response to claims he's taking money from his daughter, Jamie said: "I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?"

Jamie also shared his thoughts on how impassioned Britney fans are, saying it has become dangerous. "People are being stalked and targeted with death threats," he said. "It's horrible. We don't want those kinds of fans. I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It's private."

In July, Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, spoke out about the discourse surrounding Britney's mental health when a fan questioned her silence on the matter. "You have no right to assume anything about my sister," Jamie Lynn said in an Instagram comment. "And I have no right to speak about HER health and personal matters. She is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that's the only thing that is OBVIOUS."

As for Britney, she has spoken out about her well being herself. In an April 23 Instagram post, she asked fans to respect her privacy and insisted she is making the best choices to focus on her mental health. "Don't believe everything you read and hear," she wrote. "My situation is unique, but I promise I'm doing what's best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️"