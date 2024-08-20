It Ends With Us Star Brandon Sklenar Breaks Silence On Feud Rumors

Ever since rumors of discord within the It Ends With Us cast started bubbling up around the film’s Aug. 9 premiere, the movie stars have been deftly avoiding addressing the gossip. But finally, after a couple weeks of undying speculation, one lead has broken his silence. On Aug. 20, Brandon Sklenar made a statement about “all this stuff swirling online,” calling for everyone to stop “vilifying the women” who made the movie.

“Colleen [Hoover] and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves,” Sklenar wrote on Instagram. “Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about. It is, in fact, the opposite of the point.”

Sklenar is referring to the viral theories that there was some sort of behind-the-scenes argument while filming It Ends with Us that caused a falling out between director/star Justin Baldoni and the rest of the cast. The rumors have led to a tidal wave of online hate for the movie’s star Blake Lively in particular.

“What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online,” Sklenar wrote.

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

“Trust me when I tell you, there isn’t a single person involved in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility we had in making this,” Sklenar continued. “A responsibility to all the women who have experienced generational trauma, domestic abuse, or struggle with looking in the mirror and loving who they see.”

He concluded in saying emphasizing that the message of It Ends with Us is meant to uplift women, which is the opposite of what’s been happening online. “This movie is a harsh reality check for the men who need to get their shit together and take responsibility for themselves and their actions,” he wrote. “This film is meant to inspire. It’s meant to validate and recognize. It’s meant to instill hope. It’s meant to build courage and help people feel less alone. Ultimately it’s meant to spread love and awareness. It is not meant to once again, make the women the ‘bad guy,’ let’s move beyond that together.”