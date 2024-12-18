If you follow Dasha on Instagram, you already know the singer-songwriter crushed it on stage during an iconic performance at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 show Tuesday night (and that she finished the night with a hilarious girl dinner: champagne and a banana). During the tour’s eighth stop, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., the 24-year-old took the stage alongside a star-studded lineup that included Tate McRae, Gracie Abrams, Kesha, and more. (Earlier this month, the star also performed at tour stops in Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia after wrapping her debut tour in November.)

But before Dasha sang hits “Didn’t I,” “Not at This Party,” “Bye Bye Bye,” and “Austin” to a merry crowd, she took Elite Daily behind the scenes as prepped for the holiday show. Below, get the deets on her look, what she listens to as she gets ready, and her go-to move in green rooms.

Her Flawless Hair & Makeup

To pair with a sparkly outfit, Dasha used the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand, highlighter, a finish powder, and more for her soft, glowy glam.

Her effortless beach waves stayed intact as she owned the stage, thanks to Living Proof hairspray, a dry shampoo, and more.

Other getting-ready must-haves include her go-to pump-up song. “Gracie Abrams’ ‘That’s So True’ is definitely in my go-to rotation,” she tells Elite Daily over email. But it’s just upbeat music she listens to — the “What Happens Now?” singer also preps with more serious material.

“Honestly, I love putting on a good true-crime podcast when I’m getting ready for my day,” she says.

Another pre-show ritual? “I love leaving little notes on green-room mirrors,” she says.

The Outfit Deets

Dasha isn’t a one-aesthetic kind of girl; the star is all about combining styles. And for her glimmering ‘fit at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, it was no different. “This look brings together rock ’n’ roll, holiday glitz, and of course, c*ntry,” she says.

At the holiday concert, she rocked a Revice Denim jacket, I Am Gia shorts, and a VS Pink bra. All the pieces in Dasha’s ’fit were custom hand-rhinestoned by Daniel Diamond, whom the singer knows well.

“Daniel has become a dear friend of mine in Nashville, but I’m also such a fan of his work, so when he wanted to work together on this amazing look, I was honored,” Dasha says. “What better way to close out Jingle Ball and an amazing 2025 than with a custom, hot, sparkly custom ’fit.”