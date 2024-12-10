“Don’t yuck someone’s yum” is the foodie version of “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” No matter how strange the mix of ingredients may be, a bizarre food combination could actually be a delicious hidden gem. At least that’s what I thought when recipes like Dua Lipa’s viral Diet Coke with pickles and Hailey Bieber’s egg salad pregnancy craving came across my FYP this year.

As an adventurous foodie who’s down to try everything from Rachel Green’s sweet and savory English trifle from Friends to a peanut butter-flavored Wicked cocktail, I’m not opposed to eating something even if it’s an ~interesting~ combo that doesn’t quite pass the Insta-worthiness test.

I also give celebs and content creators the benefit of the doubt because they’re trendsetters people follow for fashion, makeup, and lifestyle inspo. They wouldn’t lead us astray in the kitchen... right? Well, I gathered seven weird celebrity food concoctions we learned about in 2024 from Alix Earle, Tinx, and more, and I did a taste test to see whether we need to revoke their influencer cards.

Cream-cheese-and-jelly sandwiches, salami-wrapped veggies, dirty sodas — you’ll find the rankings and ratings for them all below on a scale of hard pass to total smash.

07 Dua Lipa’s Pickle & Jalapeño Diet Coke Rachel Chapman/TikTok Dua Lipa first posted about her creative sip — a Diet Coke with pickle juice and jalapeño sauce — on TikTok in October, and fans were immediately intrigued. Though she didn’t provide specific measurements for the snack, you could clearly see the “Houdini” singer pour small amounts of juice and sauce into a full glass of the soft drink with ice, and add a couple of slices of each into the mix. Needless to say, she did get some stares from onlookers. Since I’m a pickle- and Coca-Cola-lover, I simply had to try it — and, oh, what a mistake that was. As much as I enjoy all three ingredients individually, they don’t play well together in one cup. This blend ranks the highest in bizarreness, but it’s the contrasting flavor combination of sweet Diet Coke, sour pickles, and spicy jalapeños that ruined the drink for me. Instead of collaborating, they clashed. As one fan said on her TikTok, “Between this and the olive oil ice cream, she’s just trying to see what she can get us to do” — and I fell for it. Though I am intrigued by the olive oil ice cream now... Rating: 1 out of 5

06 Remi Bader’s Cream-Cheese-&-Jelly Sandwich Rachel Chapman/TikTok Content creator Remi Bader shared a comfort food she’s been eating since she was young in an August TikTok. Instead of a traditional PB&J, Bader’s dad would put cream cheese and grape jelly on potato bread (a CC&J, if you will) for her, and she still eats it to this day. The recipe includes Temp Tee Whipped Cream Cheese, Welch’s jelly, and nontoasted Martin’s bread, all rolled together like a taco to enjoy. As a rule, I’m a big fan of all three ingredients and don’t think this combination is too out there; it actually sounds like something a kid would put together when left alone in a kitchen — and tasted like it, too. It felt like I was eating someone’s first-ever girl dinner creation, aka a meal you put together with whatever you have in your pantry. Bader’s sandwich is a less fancy version of charcuterie cheese and preserves on a cracker, so it wasn’t bad, but if I were to choose this route, I’d probably want something a bit crunchier. Rating: 2 out of 5

05 Alix Earle’s Salami-Wrapped Carrots Rachel Chapman/TikTok In May, Alix Earle shared her go-to snacks on TikTok. It was a fairly basic grocery store haul, with everything from cotton candy grapes to chips with guac. That is, until the influencer confessed that she also likes to eat salami-wrapped carrots. I wouldn’t call it OTT strange, but cured sausage meat isn’t the standard accompaniment for carrots. Typically, it’s ranch or hummus. Earle said her mom used to make salami-wrapped carrots for her to eat after school. It’s a nostalgic snack she called “so good,” but honestly? It didn’t really blow me away. It’s not offensive, but it’s also not anything I’d be excited to eat again. This is a combo I’d go for if there was a veggie plate next to a charcuterie board and all the really good stuff was picked over. Rating: 2.5 out of 5

04 Hailey Bieber’s Egg Salad Pickle With Hot Sauce Rachel Chapman/Hailey Bieber/Instagram Months before giving birth to her son, Jack Blues, Hailey Bieber shared on her No. 1 pregnancy craving in a May Instagram story: a pickle topped with egg salad and hot sauce. Even though the Rhode founder said we’re “not allowed to judge,” it’s not every day that you hear about a snack like this one. I love a good egg salad sandwich, and this was basically that, but with pickles instead of bread. In theory, it’s fine. But I found the pickle flavor to be too overwhelming. It made me miss bread, which would hold everything together better and cut through the sourness. The hot sauce did help to add extra flavor, so it wasn’t simply one note of pickles. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to make this a dish I’d actually crave. Rating: 3 out of 5

03 Bethenny Frankel’s Cottage Cheese & Candied Jalapeño Bagel Rachel Chapman/TikTok Bethenny Frankel has been using TikTok to share her weird snacks a lot recently, like cottage cheese on a lentil crisp. In August, the Real Housewives of New York alum shared another cottage-cheese-based snack she enjoys for breakfast: a Bagel Thin topped with cottage cheese and candied jalapeños, finished off with some salt and pepper. Despite her captioning the video of the treat “weirdo snacktime,” I personally think the creativity is lacking — but I’m also not mad at this snack. It’s like a bagel with spicy (and more lumpy) cream cheese. The only thing I would do differently is use a regular bagel, because mine was falling apart with everything on top. Plus, if I didn’t already mention it, I love bread. Rating: 3.25 out of 5

02 Tinx’s Olive-Oil Yogurt With Flaxseed Rachel Chapman/TikTok I love bacon and pancakes for breakfast, which can be hearty but not always the most nutritious. Luckily, Tinx shared her favorite “healthy” breakfast in October: a savory yogurt bowl. She starts by heating 2 tablespoons of flax seeds with water in the microwave for about a minute. Then, she tops that with plain yogurt and drizzles some olive oil over it. Olive-oil yogurt first thing in the morning did not sound like something I’d enjoy, but I was so pleasantly surprised. The oil adds a nice flavor, and I love that it’s an interesting way to get more fiber in. It’s not the most amazing-tasting thing I’ve ever tried and definitely could use some extra creativity thrown in for that wow factor, but this is something I would eat again when I want to start my day off on the right foot. Rating: 3.5 out of 5

01 The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Dirty Soda Rachel Chapman/Hulu Dirty sodas (aka sodas with syrups and cream) are popular in places with huge Mormon populations because they don’t typically drink things like cocktails and coffee. Thanks to Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, more people discovered these caffeine-free beverages this year. In one episode, Demi Engemann shared her order, which consisted of sparkling water with sugar-free coconut syrup, sugar-free vanilla syrup, sugar-free raspberry syrup, sugar-free pineapple syrup, and coconut cream. Though I currently prefer TikTok’s viral dirty soda, the protein Diet Coke — where you add your choice of protein milk to Diet Coke and it tastes like a soda float — I tried Engemann’s drink of choice at home and I am here for it. It’s basically a fruity, carbonated coconut water. What’s not to love? Rating: 4 out of 5

TL;DR: Girl Dinner For The Win

These celeb combos were interesting to try, and other than Dua Lipa’s pickle Coke, I wouldn’t *hate* eating or drinking them again. However, I won’t be adding them to my lineup of everyday snacks anytime soon. Ultimately, these are girl dinner concoctions: They’re fun experiments, but nothing worthy of going into a cookbook.