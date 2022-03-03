Don’t look now, but it’s da-da-da-da da-da-da-da Batman week! That means Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz’s on-screen chemistry will be on full display in theaters for all the world to see. But before you witness them in action as Bruce Wayne (aka Batman) and Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman), may I just point out that their off-screen chemistry is off the charts? They’ve been pals for a long time, so that probably helps, and RPattz and Zoë Kravitz’s zodiac signs definitely explain their astrological friendship compatibility.

In a 2019 interview with ET, Pattinson said he’s “been friends with [Kravitz] for, like, 10 years and she's brilliant.” Like I said, they’ve been besties for a long time, and I believe their birth charts can delineate why this relationship has lasted so long, regardless of their respective romantic relationship statuses. (Pattinson is currently dating Suki Waterhouse; Kravitz is currently dating Channing Tatum.) Although the Fantastic Beasts star admitted she’s never seen Twilight (to which the five-time Twilight Saga actor responded, “Yeah, right”), these two share so much common ground that makes them for-lifers.

From their matching planetary ruler to their complementary moons, here’s a look inside Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz’s friendship compatibility, according to astrology.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz And Rob Pattinson Are Both Ruled By Venus

Kravitz’s rising sign falls in the cardinal air sign of Libra, meaning that she prioritizes balance, partnership, and creative expression in everything that she does. Pattinson’s rising sign falls in the fixed earth sign of Taurus, so he’s motivated by comfort, security, and pleasure. Both of these rising signs are ruled by Venus — planet of art, beauty, and romance — making compatibility very easy for these two to achieve.

Though they both embody a slightly different expression of Venus, their ultimate life goals are the same: to create art, and to form relationships with others. This can make it incredibly easy for them to understand each other, which is a necessary quality to have in any relationship.

Rob’s Cancer Moon Connects Harmoniously To Zoë’s Virgo Moon

Pattinson’s Cancer moon describes him as nurturing, sympathetic, and intuitive; the actress’ Virgo moon describes her as detail-oriented, efficient, and grounded, which makes them incredibly emotionally compatible. While RPattz’s water moon can sometimes become overwhelmed by emotion, his co-star’s Virgo moon has a grounding effect, allowing him to feel much more stabilized, which is necessary for him as a Taurus sun and Taurus rising.

Having an earth moon allows the Mad Max: Fury Road star to remain in touch with reality, and the Tenet actor’s way of dealing with emotions can serve as a reminder to Kravitz to allow herself to feel the depth of her feelings without suppressing them — something that can help her to embrace her softer side.

Zoë’s Mars In Aries Is All About Hard Work, Just Like Rob’s Mars in Capricorn

In astrology, Mars represents how you assert yourself and fight for what you want. Kravitz’s Mars sign is in its domicile sign of Aries, meaning that she’s assertive, ambitious, and initiating; Pattinson’s Mars is in its exaltation sign of Capricorn, making him goal-oriented, successful, and stable. It makes complete since that these two are both successful in their respective careers, and are now co-starring in a movie alongside the other. They both have a strong work ethic, and together can really get things done. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw more projects from this duo, because their compatibility is really off the (birth) charts.