Ever since they were spotted on an ~intimate~ bike ride together in New York City, fans have been eager to know what the heck is going on with Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz. The Pussy Island co-stars have been fueling dating rumors for weeks, and while I don’t know whether the two are actually an item, I do know Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s astrological compatibility is less than ideal.

Tatum was born on April 26, which makes him a Taurus. Kravitz’s birthday falls on Dec. 1, making her a Sagittarius. Unfortunately for these two (maybe) lovebirds, a Taurus and Sag are about as astrologically ill-suited for each other as you can get. While a Taurus partner often prioritizes family and stability, a Sagittarius tends to favor traveling and exploring over staying in one place. Sagittarians have no problem leaping before they look, and their unpredictability is almost always bound to irritate a fixed earth sign such as Taurus. Likewise, a Taurean’s aversion to risk will likely cause a spontaneous Sag to feel stifled in the relationship.

However, even though Taurus and Sagittarius “are about as alike as day and night,” astrologer Clarisse Monahan previously told Bustle there’s an undeniable link that draws these two signs together, and “this mystery can bring an intense and overwhelming intrigue with the other.” Hmm...

JERRITT CLARK/GETTY IMAGES ENTERTAINMENT/GETTY IMAGES

Like most Taureans, Tatum seems most content when he’s in his comfort zone. While they won’t necessarily say no to a challenge, the bulls of the zodiac love routine, and they're committed to their own comfort. As Tatum told GQ during his June 2014 cover story, “I can completely lose myself into just absolutely satisfying things — a really amazing cheeseburger, a pizza, good fries, a beer. I enjoy being comfortable and eating whatever the hell I like.” A comfortable Taurus is a happy Taurus, and while it may not be fair to call all Taureans lazy, they’re certainly not known as the most active signs in the zodiac.

In addition to eating well and chilling hard, Taureans are all about family. They tend to love the stability that a serious relationship provides, and for this earth sign, building a solid family, home, and career tend to be at the top of their priority list. According to Tatum, he’d probably give up making movies to be with his family if it weren’t for the money. “If I had $40 million, I don’t know if I’d be making another [movie]. I don’t know if I’d be working as hard as I am,” he told GQ in 2014. “And that’s the God’s honest truth. I don’t like to be away from my friends and family that much.” But Taureans do like money, honey.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While a Taurus is all about commitment, a Sagittarius tends to have too much wanderlust to settle down. Even after she tied the knot with her now-ex husband Karl Glusman back in May 2019, Kravitz made it clear she wasn’t looking to become a mother right away — or perhaps ever. “A lot of people ask the question, 'When are you gonna have a baby?' or say things like, 'When's the baby?' and I really get offended,” Kravitz explained during a May 2020 appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, adding, “Right now, I'm certainly not in a place where I think I'm able to do that just because of work and also just, man, I don't know, I like my free time.” Spoken like a true Sag queen.

Sags are notoriously independent creatures, and it’s rare that anyone can tie these free spirits down for long. And while a Sagittarius may be drawn to a Taurean’s deep passion initially, it’s more likely they’ll grow bored before long and move on to the next one. Here’s hoping Tatum and Kravitz have what it takes to overcome their astrological incompatibility (if they are actually a couple, that is!).

Expert:

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer