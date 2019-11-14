Robert Pattinson's Zodiac Sign Makes Him Such A Loving Partner

You don’t have to be a Twihard to appreciate the inherent dreaminess of one Robert Pattinson. The man is handsome, and his back-to-back long-term relationships make him appear to be dream boyfriend material. That's especially true when you consider what Robert Pattinson’s zodiac sign has to say about what he's like as a partner.

Part of Pattinson’s appeal may lie in the fact that he tends to keep his personal life fairly private. Although he’s reportedly been dating fellow British actor Suki Waterhouse since July 2018, according to E! News, neither party has yet to confirm the romance. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Pattinson and Waterhouse’s teams for confirmation on their reported relationship, but did not hear back by the time of publication.) Photos that have surfaced of them strolling around London together are really sweet and romantic, but then, that's typical of Pattinson's astrological sign. He was born May 13, under the sign of Taurus, which just so happens to be one of the most loving and romantic signs in the zodiac. Taureans are known for their steadfast and loyal nature. Once you have their heart, they are your greatest champion for life. Here’s what else we can surmise about what it’s like to be loved by Pattinson, based on his zodiac sign.

Taurus Is Sensual And Affectionate. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of the best things about being loved by a Taurus is this sign's tender and affectionate nature. They love to cozy up under a blanket and just be close to the person they care about most. It’s when they're in the bedroom that their connection to their ruling planet, Venus, really comes to the forefront. They are romantic, sensual, and very visually driven. They like to take their time celebrating every part of their lover's body — first with their eyes, and then with touch.

They Want To Settle Down With A Real Love. Taureans like Pattinson tend to be happiest in long-term relationships. This sign is truly looking for the love of a lifetime. They are more likely to want to make a commitment and start a family than they are to want to date around. They want to nest and create the most comfortable and luxurious home life they can. They aren’t interested in mind games and have no problem pursuing someone they're interested in. Once you’ve proven that you're worthy of their love, they're extremely loyal, so trust is rarely ever an issue with this sign.