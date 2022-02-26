Robert Pattinson Had The Best Reaction To Zoë Kravitz Saying She Never Saw Twilight

Robert Pattinson is gearing up to play Batman, but for so many fans, his most iconic role will always be the brooding vampire Edward Culled in Twilight. The five-film role is undoubtedly what Pattinson is best known for... unless you ask his The Batman costar Zoë Kravitz. In a recent interview, Kravitz admitted she’d never seen Pattinson’s infamous vampire flick right in front of him. His reaction to the revelation is on point, so you’re going to want to watch Robert Pattinson find out Zoë Kravitz hasn’t seen Twilight.

People posted the exchange between the two costars in a TikTok on Thursday, Feb. 24. After Kravitz admitted she’d never seen the vampire film, Pattinson rolled his eyes and replied, “Yeah right.” Kravitz came back with, “Sorry, not my thing.”

Pattinson fired back with a joke about Twilight’s popularity renaissance in the past year: “It’s not even cool to be a hater anymore.” Kravitz defended herself by saying she doesn’t hate the films, before recalling that she was dragged to watch the first movie with her friend who was a fan of the saga. Still, she does not remember much of what happened in the film.

“That’s so 2010,” Pattinson said. “There’s a lot of experiences involving me you just completely erased,” he teased.

Kravitz and Pattinson walked the red carpet together on Feb. 23 during the London premiere of the DC superhero film. The pair looked extra chic as Kravitz embraced her character of Catwoman in a black elegant gown while Pattinson sported a long grey suit jacket with matching pants.

The co-stars have already won fans over with their on-screen chemistry in clips from the movie. But off-screen, they’re each loved up with other famous actors. Kravitz has been linked with Channing Tatum for the past several months, and Pattinson has recently been more open about his relationship with Suki Waterhouse.

In a Feb. 16 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor even revealed Waterhouse had a pretty emotional reaction after seeing The Batman for the first time. “I watched it with my girlfriend... It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing [for me], because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” he said. “And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!'”

If Waterhouse’s reaction proves anything, it’s that Pattinson makes a great Batman. Watch Pattinson and Kravitz in The Batman when it hits theaters on March 4.