Channing May Have Just Revealed He's Dating Zoë In The Subtlest Way

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz might be the newest celebrity couple that we never saw coming. The Pussy Island co-stars first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted riding a bike together in New York City on Aug. 19, and just about a week later, some eagle-eyed fans noticed an even more exciting development: Per Us Weekly, Channing Tatum followed several Zoë Kravitz fan accounts on Instagram, including “kravitzupdate,” “zkluv,” “zoekravitzinc,” and “zoekravitzsource.” Sounds like they’re getting serious to me!

The two reportedly first started hanging out together when Kravitz cast Tatum as the tech billionaire in her upcoming movie, Pussy Island. She revealed why she chose him for the role during a June 2021 interview with Deadline. “[He was the one] I thought of when I wrote this character,” she said. "I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist, and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

Tatum said he sat down with Kravitz to talk about the movie and that’s when the two really began to bond — and when she apparently gave him a very important lesson about fashion.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

“When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore,” Tatum recounted to Deadline in reference to his first meeting Kravitz, adding, “I get it, but I totally loved Crocs for a hot second. And in one hang she was like, you can’t ever do that again. And I said, ‘OK, fine.’” Love this banter for them.

While it’s unclear whether the two are anything more than friends, it does seem they’re both available at the moment. In November 2019, Tatum finalized his divorce from Jenna Dewan after a decade of marriage, and they’ve made it clear there’s no drama between them. He also ended things for good with Jessie J in April 2020 and has seemingly been single ever since.

Kravitz has also seemingly been single and ready to mingle ever since she filed for divorce from her husband Karl Glusman after 18 months of marriage in December 2020. Glusman and Kravitz’s divorce was finalized on Aug. 26, and now, it looks like it’s only a matter of time before Kravitz and Tatum are maybe ready to take the next step. I hope they confirm their romance sometime soon because this is one celebrity couple I would love to see happen.