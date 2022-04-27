The springtime will typically bring back-to-back shifts, as the outer planets begin their annual retrograde transits around the same time each year, but there’s much more to your May 2022 horoscope. For instance, after April’s solar eclipse in Taurus, the blooming month of May begins with Venus (a key player in the upcoming months, fueling the North Node in Taurus) debuting in Aries on May 2, which adds a rush of adrenaline to everything from our love language to our seduction style, especially when considering the red-hot passion stemming from Aries' cardinal fire.

Fast forward to May 10, when Mercury begins its second retrograde of the year via its sign of rulership, Gemini. Having said that, despite the usual backlash surrounding this astrological occurrence, I dare to say, we will feel the effects of Mercury retrograde in Gemini more than others. After all, Mercury is the planet of communication, transportation, cognitive functioning, and its sign of rulership, Gemini, is symbolic of the same mercurial themes. (For reference, check which astrological house belongs to this mutable air sign in your birth chart.)

That same day, Jupiter (the planet of abundance, expansion, luck, and wisdom) will make its first-official cameo in Aries, for the first time since 2010... but don’t get comfortable. This is really just a prelude of what’s to come in 2023. For instance, Jupiter will station retrograde in July, and eventually reenter Pisces in October. So, even after it goes direct in November, we will still have to wait until Dec. 20 for Jupiter to begin its journey through this vivacious fire sign. Enjoy this celestial teaser in the meantime.

There will be a full moon lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 16, ushering in powerful changes for each zodiac sign, which will likely revolve around themes of control, taboos, and obsessions. This will be the second of the Taurus-Scorpio eclipse series, and a story that will continue to unfold throughout 2022 and 2023. Also, after the sun enters Gemini on May 20, Mars will join Venus via its sign of rulership, Aries, on May 24, followed by Venus’ shift into Taurus on May 28. (Things should be interesting with both of the cosmic lovers transiting through their home signs.) Stay tuned.

In the meantime, here’s what May 2022 has in store for your zodiac sign:

Aries May 2022 Horoscope

May will be a big month for you, and perhaps more positive than you’re expecting. In addition to Venus’ dazzling debut in your sign, lucky Jupiter will also be returning to your sign for the first time in 13 years. That’s not one, but two benefic planets in your sign, so make a wish. Your challenge, however, could stem from the lunar eclipse as it will likely challenge you to surrender something you’ve been holding on to too tightly, but it’s important to know that it’s all for your highest good. Besides, this is only going to help you create more room for the abundance that’s headed toward you as we speak.

Taurus May 2022 Horoscope

Your solar season feels extra special this year, and it’s all thanks to the North Node in your sign, along with the eclipses shaking up your astro axis. That said, first (identity, autonomy) and seventh (agreements, relationships) house themes will be incredibly prominent during this time, as you are being called to prioritize your personal stability and value systems. What relationships have you outgrown? You may feel the need to retreat and/or contemplate next steps once Venus, lucky Jupiter, and Mars debut in Aries. However, your goddess ruler, Venus, will be back home in your sign before the end of the month, so no need to rush through the soul-searching period.

Gemini May 2022 Horoscope

With your birthday season around the corner, and both sun and North Node in your 12th house of rest, chances are you’re feeling the need to retreat, reflect, and recharge your energy. This feeling will likely emphasize once your planetary ruler, Mercury, stations retrograde in your sign, as you are being called to slow down, reevaluate and reassess things. Moreover, when considering this month’s lunar eclipse in Scorpio (your sixth house of wellness and routines), chances are you will either be challenged to quit a bad habit, or witness a pivotal career venture come to fruition. Be it personally or professionally, you are still encouraged to leave something in the past, especially with the South Node occupying this area of your chart.

Cancer May 2022 Horoscope

May could feel somewhat risky, but when you stop and think about it, it was you who ultimately manifested each and every one of the opportunities that are being presented to you. Having said that, and while in between eclipses, Venus will debut in Aries at the beginning of the month, and dazzle your public 10th house of reputation. Jupiter will join Venus shortly after, which can be quite beneficial for your professional life. But I would definitely read the fine print, and really consider your options before committing, as Mercury will be stationing retrograde the same day. Hope you’re not avoiding the spotlight, especially since May’s total lunar eclipse will ignite your fifth house of fame, passion, and self-expression. Cancer version 2.0 is now loading.

Leo May 2022 Horoscope

Take the lead. Your celestial ruler, the sun, is blazing through your prestigious 10th house of career, notoriety, and reputation in the world, and alongside the North Node, which brings us to eclipse season. Are you ready to manifest a stable and well-paid opportunity? Venus debuts in Aries, followed by lucky Jupiter, lighting up your ninth house of education, expansion, and worldly pursuits, which could eventually lead you down a totally different path. Although, with Mercury retrograde, it’s important for you to be discerning with your future visions, individual freedom, and sense of belonging. Truth is, when considering this month’s lunar eclipse, some of you might even decide to relocate for work, or perhaps explore different avenues for your own security.

Virgo May 2022 Horoscope

With both the sun and North Node in Taurus (your truth-seeking ninth house of adventure, wisdom, and higher learning), the cosmos are not only urging you to step outside of your comfort zone, but to also maintain an open mind in the process. On that note, this month’s lunar eclipse in Scorpio will shake up your third house of perspective and immediate surroundings, as you are being encouraged (and perhaps challenged) to release an old way of thinking. This could also have to do with a “lack mentality,” or a toxic shrewdness that’s blocking your potential. Just in time for your celestial ruler, Mercury, to station retrograde, you can harness this slow-moving energy by reflecting on your mindset, and how it’s influencing your reality.

Libra May 2022 Horoscope

If it’s hanging by a thread, then maybe it wasn’t meant to be. Be it personally or professionally, you’re making the necessary adjustments when it comes to your relationships, investments, and joint collaborations this month. Crushing? Single or already smitten, with your luscious planetary ruler, Venus, entering Aries and your seventh house of one-on-one relationships, you’re not only sparkling with charisma, but also as assertive as ever in regards to your partnerships. Jupiter will join Venus shortly after, presenting you with a lucky prelude of what’s to come in 2023. As for the lunar eclipse in Scorpio, this full-circle moment will likely unfold in the next six months, but it has everything to do with taking your power back. Don’t sell yourself short.

Scorpio May 2022 Horoscope

You feel it coming, but you’ve never been more prepared. After April’s solar eclipse (via your committed relationship sector), you’re being called to nurture and solidify the partnerships that are genuinely worthy of your investment. Also, with Venus and lucky Jupiter entering Aries (your sixth house of daily rituals and due diligence) this month, chances are this new beginning has to do with your mindfulness, day-to-day duties, and work routine. Has there been an equal amount of give and take in your relationships? Leave it to this month’s total lunar eclipse in your sign to help you purge an identity that’s no longer in alignment with your soul’s vibration. Keep in mind, with your modern ruler, Pluto, still in Capricorn, this could have something to do with an outdated belief system or structure in your daily life.

Sagittarius May 2022 Horoscope

Are you ready to live your best life? Seems unrealistic when in the midst of eclipse season, but if you’re willing to surrender what needs to be released during May’s lunar eclipse, then you’re already creating enough room for the future you crave. Although, let’s not sweep things under the rug, as this eclipse season will require some shadow work on your part, especially when it comes to themes of control, possession, and even obsession. (You are not alone.) On a brighter note, Venus will sashay into your fifth house of love, followed by your lucky ruler, Jupiter, and Mars. Keep in mind, with Mercury stationing retrograde in your relationship sector, you could cross paths with an ex-lover in the process. This could be a test, so upwards and onwards. Don’t look back.

Capricorn May 2022 Horoscope

It needs to come from the heart, or else it’s no dice. This is especially significant to consider with eclipse season shaking up your fifth house (i.e. love, passion, pleasure) and 11th house (i.e. associations, community affairs, sense of belonging in the world). Although, come to think of it, Venus’ debut in Aries (your fourth house of innermost feelings) is no exception, as you are prone to shift your focus to personal matters, namely when it comes to home, family, and emotional foundations. And though Jupiter and Mars will join in by the end of May, this month’s total lunar eclipse will likely shed light on external influences that are no longer serving you. Maybe it’s a group of friends or a future goal you had in mind; the cosmos are challenging you to reflect on the shadow aspects of this area of your life. Is it about staying in control, or the fear of rejection?

Aquarius May 2022 Horoscope

Ask and you shall receive, literally. After an emotionally charged solar eclipse, the month kicks off with Venus making an entrance in Aries (communication, immediate surroundings), where lucky Jupiter and red-hot Mars will eventually follow, but there’s more. Mercury will station retrograde in Gemini (your fifth house of love, passion, pleasure), which will present you with an opportunity to reflect on themes surrounding your love language, creative musings, and inner child. This could revolve around a professional venture or lifelong dream, given that this month’s total lunar eclipse will touch down on your 10th house of authority, career, and reputation in the world. Whether it be a fear and/or a desire for control, something is in the process of being purged and transformed for your highest good.

Pisces May 2022 Horoscope

Cha-ching! Being exclusive with your energy brings great rewards, as you are owning up to your self-worth, and showing yourself the compassion and self-love you deserve. That said, May will kick off with Venus debuting in Aries (your second house of comfort, money, self-worth) followed by lucky Jupiter and go-getter Mars toward the end of the month. However, in the midst of taking your power back, May’s total lunar eclipse will touch down in Scorpio and supercharge your ninth house of adventure, education, higher learning, and unknown territory. This could, in turn, put a spotlight on everything from an outdated belief system to a fear of venturing outside your comfort zone. Others of you could be in contemplation about returning to school for a particular study, and fearing the worst... but not for long. You’re facing your fears firsthand, and rising to the occasion.