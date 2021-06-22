Springtime brought not one, but two eclipses — plus Mercury retrograde — likely coinciding with many personal transformations in your life when it comes to how you share your thoughts and ideas. This has been a reflective season, to say the least, but as the sun shifts from the social, communicative sign of Gemini into the emotionally nurturing sign of Cancer, things feel hopeful and exciting. While you won’t have to worry about anymore eclipses for a while, you’re not out of the woods yet. There’s a full moon in the cardinal earth sign of Capricorn on June 24, 2021 at 2:39 p.m. ET — emphasizing productivity, work, and success — and it will affect every zodiac sign.

Full moons are a time when a specific area in your chart is being highlighted, along with the topics or issues surrounding it. This doesn’t always bring up fuzzy feelings, but since the sun in Cancer is where the energy is coming from, you’ll likely feel super sensitive and emotional during this time. While you’re feeling all the feels, your June 2021 full moon horoscope will be highlighting your responsibilities and future goals in a way that feels hopeful as you embark on your summer plans.

Cancer season is a time that reinforces your emotional needs in a way that’s initiative and security-oriented, but since Capricorn represents the exact opposite, expect to feel a bit conflicted on June 24. The moon loves to be in Cancer, which means it’s in its detriment in Capricorn, so you’ll likely be feeling the need to suppress any “unproductive” emotions during this time, once the moon reaches its culmination. Capricorn is one of the most productive signs of the zodiac, and it doesn’t see the need to sit with the emo feels; work tends to sound much more appealing when planets are in this sign. Each sign will be experiencing this energy differently though, so this productivity surge could be directed toward career, relationships or family matters. Understanding how it’ll affect your zodiac sign, specifically, is easy, so don’t worry — you don’t have to work too hard to find out.

Fredrik Findahl / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

Aries: Your Career Is Getting A Much-Needed Overhaul

As a naturally initiative and inspired individual, the full moon in Capricorn is right up your alley. Despite Cancer season emphasizing your home and family matters, you’re eager to roll up your sleeves and get to work on new endeavors in your career. It’s important to keep in mind that in order to have a successful career, your home matters have to be in order, so be sure to reevaluate your work-life balance if you feel it’s necessary.

Taurus: You’re Broadening Your Horizons

Since you like to move slowly and deliberately, the full moon in Capricorn will likely feel a bit out of the ordinary for you — but since it’s happening in an earth sign, it won’t feel too abstract. This full moon is shining a productive, initiating light on your higher educational studies or spiritual beliefs. Since the sun in Cancer is shining its light from your third house of communication to your ninth house of higher studies, you may feel conflicted when it comes to the security around what you already know and how you can expand on that. As a fixed sign, you tend to be a bit stubborn, so allowing the full moon in your ninth house to broaden your horizons and help you think outside the box is exactly what you need.

Gemini: The Resources You Share With Others Are Being Revealed

As an ever-changing student of life, you’re always eager to share information, resources, and even money with the people you care about. Since this full moon is taking place in your eighth house of shared resources and boundaries, it’s shining a light on the things you selflessly do for others versus what you keep for yourself. Since Capricorn is the sign of productivity, this may be a time when you’re prioritizing getting your affairs in order — specifically the affairs that involve other people. If others aren’t pulling their weight in their relationship with you, now may be the time to assert some boundaries.

Cancer: Romantic Relationships Are Being Reevaluated

With the sun traveling through your first house of self, you’re likely feeling inspired and eager to prioritize yourself and your emotional needs this season, but with the full moon in Capricorn taking place in your seventh house of relationships, your attention is being called to your connections. Do they support you on your personal journey? If not, they may need to change in some way. Personal growth tends to always coincide with changes in the relationships you have with others, so be sure to make the necessary adjustments if you feel like something is out of alignment.

Shutterstock

Leo: Your Personal Wellness Is A Top Priority

While a full moon in a cardinal earth sign isn’t something that likely excites your fixed fire sign nature, it’s much needed. This full moon is taking place in your sixth house of health, daily routines, and productivity, and since this full moon is taking place in a goal-oriented sign, you’ll feel inspired to get your life together in the best way possible. Feeling good starts on the inside, and as much as you love to be the life of the party, you need daily routines and habits in place that keep your energy on 10. Use this full moon to initiate some much-needed organization in your life in order to keep you feeling as good as you look.

Virgo: Fun Should Actually Be Fun, Not A Chore

You’re someone who loves to keep busy and check things off your to-do list, but the June full moon is asking that you find time for pleasure outside of mundane tasks. Since Capricorn governs your fifth house of creativity, sex, and pleasure, you oftentimes find carving out time for fun activities to feel like work. This full moon is shining a light on this area of your life, asking that you reevaluate your relationship with how you seek pleasure in your life, and the life you’re creating for yourself.

Libra: Home And Family Matters Are Being Highlighted

The June full moon in Capricorn is shining a light on your home and family matters, asking that you prioritize organization in all of your private affairs. You’re all about partnership and keeping things light, so this energy may not feel particularly fun for you. However, it’s necessary for you to put your home life first in order to see growth in your career. Since the moon is illuminating these matters, you may notice some sudden realizations pertaining to your home life during this time too, and it’s a great time to make necessary adjustments.

Scorpio: Your Communicative Style Is Getting Some Love

As a Mars-ruled water sign, you’re all about sharing your thoughts and opinions in a way that’s intense and straightforward, and the full moon in Capricorn on June 24 is emphasizing what you know and how you’re sharing it with others. You tend to be more of a private person, but during this time, expect to be a bit more open with your wisdom. The people around you love it when you drop knowledge, but since Capricorn governs your third house, you tend to be a bit reserved with it. This full moon is providing you with necessary revelations pertaining to what you know, and how you’re sharing it with others.

Vladimir Vladimirov/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius: Your Finances Are Being Transformed

As the freedom-loving sign of the zodiac, you tend to pay less attention to mundane things like money, but the June full moon is shining a light on your finances and resources in a way that’s productive and efficient. Now is the perfect time to write out a budget, organize your finances, and add some structure to your life. Your desire for exploration can have you flying by the seat of your pants sometimes, but this energy will provide you with some much-needed stability.

Capricorn: Your Personal Ambitions Are Being Revealed

Since this full moon is happening in your first house of self, you’ll be feeling it the most out of everyone. As the light from the moon illuminates the most personal area of your chart, you’ll be experiencing some revelations when it comes to your personal goals and ambitions. Since the sun in Cancer will be traveling through your seventh house of relationships simultaneously, expect your romantic endeavors to add some insight when it comes to your self-direction. You may be changing routes at this time, but these changes are necessary for you to achieve the goals you’ve set for yourself.

Aquarius: Mental Health Is Becoming A Priority

Stepping into cardinal season may feel like foreign territory for you, but the initiative energy that this full moon possesses is necessary to pull you out of the rut you’ve been in. Your 12th house of mental health and isolation is being highlighted now, so now is the time to prioritize your wellness over all else. You’re a natural rebel, so traditional self-help activities may sound less than appealing to you, but they do tend to work in your favor. Use this time to spend some time in reflection mode. What steps do you need to take in order to be the best version of yourself?

Pisces: Friendships And Social Groups Are Being Reevaluated

As the mutable water sign of the zodiac, you’re all about going with the ebbs and flows of life in a way that’s receptive and adaptable. The full moon in Capricorn on June 24 is illuminating your 11th house of friends and social groups, asking that you maintain healthy boundaries in this area of your life. It can be easy for you to melt into any and every environment, but this full moon is asking that you implement structure for healthier relationships in your life.