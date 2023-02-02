The dropping temps of February aren’t the only things getting frigid. As Aquarius season continues, there’s a strong desire to maintain boundaries, rules, and structure, while also seeking to innovate and think outside the box. Though this may sound contradictory, Aquarius is a sign known for being a bit unconventional, aiming to push you to think for yourself, without wanting all the attention that can come with it. As the February 2023 full Snow Moon takes place, however, every sign will be eager to be acknowledged and appreciated for what makes them different, instead of feeling the need to fly under the radar.

What Is A Snow Moon?

A Snow Moon takes place every February. The full moon nickname derives from the fact that snowfall is usually the heaviest in the U.S. this time of year, which also makes sense from an astrological standpoint. Aquarius season takes place during the coldest time of the year, and also happens to be ruled by the coldest planet in our solar system, Saturn.

When Is The February 2023 Full Snow Moon?

Illuminating the night sky on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. EST this year, this lunation will take place in the fixed fire sign of Leo, encouraging every sign to embrace what makes them stand out. The bigger the audience, the better. Not only will it shed light on each sign’s desire to be seen, heard, and acknowledged, it’ll serve as a reminder that you bring something to the world that’s special and it deserves to be recognized. It’s all about honoring your desire to be appreciated for your gifts and talents, even if it means taking up space in a way that appears self-centered.

Since this full moon will be exactly square Uranus, the planet of upheaval and disruption, you’re being called to step outside of your comfort zone in a way that you never have before. While you’re bound to be perceived now in a way you may not be used to, it’s bound to feel rewarding.

Here’s what every sign can expect from the 2023 Snow Moon:

Aries (March 20 - April 19)

On Feb. 5, the full Snow Moon will illuminate your fifth house of creative pursuits, bringing awareness to your artistic gifts and passions. It’s the perfect time to showcase anything you’ve been working on recently. As someone who’s always eager to take initiative, Aries, this lunation couldn’t be more up your alley. Prepare to feel inspired and validated on this day, and don’t hesitate to allow your hobbies and talents to take up space.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

This month, the Snow Moon will illuminate your home and family life, encouraging you to step into the limelight in your private world. It’s a good time to lavishly decorate your living space, or dress up and host an exclusive party. Whatever you’re up to, all eyes will be on your stomping grounds, Taurus. As a Venus-ruled zodiac sign, you’re bound to put on a show.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

As the messenger of the zodiac, you’re always eager to share your thoughts and ideas with others, and during the February Snow Moon, you’ll be inspired to showcase what you know amongst your peers. This lunation is the perfect time to use your voice — your biggest gift — and engage in conversations that allow you to lead with authority and confidence. Whether it’s during a podcast or simply on the phone with a friend, your words are bound to be well-received today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

On Feb. 5, the moon, your chart ruler, will light up your second house of money and resources, encouraging you to show off the fruits of your labor. Whether you’re treating yourself to a luxurious new fashion item or asking for a raise at work, you’ll be reminded of your worth today. Now is not the time to settle for less than you deserve, Cancer, so feel free to demand more for yourself than you usually do. You work hard, and you deserve to be able to sit back and enjoy your riches.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

You’re the main character this month, Leo, but what else is new? As the Leo’s full moon illuminates your first house of identity, you’ll be invited to share your gifts with the world around you. You’re the sun-ruled sign of the zodiac, so it’s important that you allow your light to shine, regardless of who may feel uncomfortable by it. You call the shots, so be sure to follow your heart. While acknowledgement can be rewarding, you’ll always feel most validated by trusting yourself and blazing your own path.

Virgo (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

On Feb. 5, the February Snow Moon will illuminate your 12th house of withdrawal and isolation, inviting you to embrace confidence and pride behind closed doors. As the acts of service sign of the zodiac, you’re not typically interested in getting attention from external sources. On this day, you’ll be prompted to give yourself some recognition. Whether it’s through a self-care day, or throwing a celebration for yourself behind closed doors, be sure to give yourself a pat on the back. There’s nothing wrong with celebrating yourself, Virgo, no matter how big or small the achievement may be.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

This month, the Snow Moon will bring attention to your 11th house of friends and social groups, encouraging you to embrace the leadership role you embody amongst your peers. As a Venus-ruled zodiac sign, you navigate your social circle with ease, and this full moon is the perfect time to host a networking event, or attend an exclusive soirée. Anything that allows you to be front and center among your peers is bound to be beneficial.

Scorpio (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

On Feb. 5, the full moon in Leo will illuminate your 10th house of career and professional life, encouraging you to show off any projects or endeavors you’ve been working on. As a more reserved sign, you’re not always as quick to display your talents, but now is the perfect time to grace the world with your abilities. Your work deserves recognition, Scorpio, and the only way that can happen is if you allow yourself to be seen.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19)

On Feb. 5, the full Snow Moon will light up your desire to distribute knowledge and wisdom, making this the perfect time to speak your truth. As one of the most honest zodiac signs, you’re all about sharing what you know with others, and now is the perfect time to showcase your perspectives and philosophies. Just be sure to engage in discourse with people who respect and value your opinions, Sagittarius — it’s important that your message is well-received.

Capricorn (Dec. 19 - Jan. 20)

This month, the full moon will illuminate your eighth house of shared resources and boundaries, inviting you to pay attention to how you show up for others. You take pride in your ability to help others, but it’s important that your loved ones don’t take you for granted. If you’ve been feeling like your efforts haven’t been properly acknowledged, it’s a good day to voice these feelings. You may also find yourself embracing new financial responsibilities — but try not to overwhelm yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 21)

The Leo full moon on Feb. 5 is illuminating your seventh house of romantic relationships and partnerships, bringing your attention to the different ways you seek validation from your loved ones. Since Leo is your polar opposite sign, this isn’t something you typically engage in, but this lunation is a reminder how important it is for you to feel seen and heard in relationships. There’s nothing cringey about craving attention, Aquarius, so don’t be afraid to voice these desires.

Pisces (Feb. 21 - March 20)

On Feb. 5, the full moon will illuminate your sixth house of work and routines, prompting you to consider how you prioritize yourself on a day to day basis. It’s important that you create time to pamper yourself, Pisces, even in small ways. Whether that looks like going in for a weekly massage, or running by your usual cafe to grab an avocado toast. Be sure to make time to celebrate yourself regularly, and remember, you don’t always have to work hard to earn it.