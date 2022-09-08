A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 7, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Leonardo DiCaprio Wants To Date An Ancient Woman

Even after we roasted him thoroughly (and justifiably) for dumping his ex after she turned 26, it seems like he is taking a page out of the Scott Disick playbook and setting his sights on an older woman. I mean, it’s still Leo, so let’s not get too crazy, but I think this growth towards embracing the elderly is a nice change of pace. Honestly it’s refreshing to see that he’s DEPARTED from his old dating patterns. READ MORE

Here's What Kim Said About Pete Amid Their Reported Breakup

Sometimes when two people are too booked and busy, their relationship just can’t work out. Obviously Pete is off being Hollywood’s next big leading man, and Kim is doing what she does best: expanding the Kardashian empire. Clearly, they are in different places in their lives, but so far it doesn’t seem like there is any bad blood between them. Kim spoke about Pete in a recent interview in a way that I hope all my exes talk about me. READ MORE

Jennifer Lawrence Says This 30 Rock Quote Made Her Realize She Was A Democrat

Admittedly, an A-list actor having an identity crisis after hearing a line on a TV show sounds like the most 30 Rock thing in the world. I’m sad to say that her political awakening didn’t happen because of the way Jenna Maroney says “camera” or because Tracy Jordan calls a flute a “music stick.” It’s not even because Jack Donaghy says, “The Founding Fathers never intended for the poor to live into their 40s” — although that one is compelling. No, she was radicalized by a different Liz Lemon line from the end of S1. READ MORE

Meghan Markle Is The Duchess Of Perfect High-Waisted, Retro Pants

The thing about Meghan Markle’s style is that I want it — all of it. I want the flowing pants, the colorblocked separates, the cool and easy California vibe that ties it all together in a way that honestly baffles me, a person who reliably wears the same shirt for like, three days in a row (gotta love that WFH life!). When she and Prince Harry were in England and Germany, she debuted some flawless new looks and shh, if you listen closely, you can hear these photos being added to Pinterest style boards around the world. READ MORE

