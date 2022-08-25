Scott Is Reportedly Dating Someone Majorly Different From His Recent Exes

Now, this is a plot twist I didn’t see coming. Scott Disick is apparently the latest member of the Kardashian squad to be hit by Cupid’s bow, and it seems like he took a cue from Kravis’ success story. Per reports, he’s dating a longtime friend... who is not twenty years younger than him. Scott is reportedly dating Kimberly Stewart — and if her name sounds familiar, it’s probably because she’s the daughter of mega-famous British rocker Rod Stewart (casual).

On Aug. 24, a source told Us Weekly that Scott and Kimberly have been “dating for a few months,” and they’re “really into each other.” The reported couple has known each other since 2005, and they started off as friends. Per the insider, “They had the same friend group and hung out in the same circle.” The wildest part of their history? Kimberly literally introduced Scott to his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

Recently, it looks like things took a romantic turn for Scott and Kimberly. According to Page Six, the reported couple was spotted having a Beverly Hills lunch date on Aug. 17, and Scott was even spotted holding the door open for his rumored GF. Apparently, on Aug. 21, they were also seen holding hands in front of cameras and restaurant-goers at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.

BG027/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

According to the Us source, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum and the model wanted to hold off on going public for a bit. Per reports, though they’re “not serious yet,” they’re definitely “getting to know each other in a different way than just seeing each other as friends.” And this isn’t the first time they’ve sparked dating rumors. There was speculation around this pair back in 2015, but Kimberly’s mother claimed they were just “great pals” at the time. Seven years later, and it looks like things have changed.

Scott and Kimberly’s maybe-romance is definitely something new for the reality star. In case you’re unfamiliar with his dating history, allow me to fill you in. Typically, Scott crushes on younger women. With exes like Amelia Hamlin and Sofia Richie, the average age of Scott’s girlfriends is somewhere around, um, fifteen years younger than him. At 43, Kimberly is actually four years older. I guess his type is changing? Or maybe, like Kim Kardashian, he’s simply looking for someone older this time around.

Either way, I’m hoping that these rumors are legit and Scott really found something special with Kimberly. IMO, that might be the only thing that could make Kravis’ constant PDA on The Kardashians a little less awk for Scott.