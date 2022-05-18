Apparently, Kravis’ PDA Is Too “Awkward” For Scott To Watch The Kardashians

Confirmed: There is at least one person not tuning into The Kardashians on Hulu. Per sources, Scott Disick is not watching the new show despite the fact that he’s literally in it. Um, why? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA was reportedly just too much for Disick to live through more than once. (TBH, I’m not sure that I blame him.)

On May 17, an insider told Us Weekly that Disick is not ~keeping up~ with this new season. “Of course, it’s awkward for Scott,” the source said. “He doesn’t take the time to watch the full episodes and why should he? He doesn’t need to. That’s the last thing he wants to do — relive the awkward moments of him, Travis, and Kourtney. He lived through it already.” Lest we forget the tense awkwardness at Kris Jenner’s birthday while Kravis not-so-subtly made out in the middle of the room.

Kravis didn’t stop with a makeout either. A video of them fondling each other at Jenner’s bday (ahem, that same night) made its rounds in Nov. 2021. Only a few days earlier, Jenner told Ellen how it feels to be in the same room as Kardashian and Barker, “You feel like they're the only two people in the room. We really don't know what to do with ourselves. I'm like looking for a closet to hide in and somewhere to go.” I guess Disick feels the same.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to the Us Weekly source, “He turns away any time he’s around them and they’re making out. It’s embarrassing, and Travis and Kourtney act like no one’s in the room whenever they’re together. Scott’s all about PDA but would never put any of his exes in such an awkward position.” OK, I’m fully sympathetic to Disick (no one wants to see their ex get hot-and-heavy with someone new), buuuuut he did cheat on Kardashian and treat her pretty horribly back in the day. Is that not “embarrassing” and “awkward,” too?

Despite what this source said, another insider told Entertainment Tonight that Disick was working on being a good sport about Kravis’ romance, especially in light of their second wedding. “Scott has been trying to be respectful of Kourtney and Travis and let them have their moment,” the source said.

Honestly, I think Kravis will have their moment with or without Disick “letting” them — but I guess it’s still a step in the right direction. Kongrats to the happy couple, and kondolences to Disick.