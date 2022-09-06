Here’s What Kim Said About Pete Amid Their Reported Breakup

While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appear to be broken up for good, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the two. On Sept. 6, Interview published its cover story with Kardashian, which touched on a little of everything from wishing she had more sleep to her love of açai bowls. The reporter didn’t shy away from bringing up the SKIMS founder’s reported ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, and Kardashian’s quote about him is really surprising.

While it seems that the interview was conducted before their reported breakup in August, Kardashian made it clear just how much she appreciated Davidson. “He’s a cutie,” she told the outlet. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.” Aww, how sweet. Her enthusiasm for the comedian/actor makes their reported split all the more heartbreaking, though.

After nearly a year of dating, a source claimed the couple was thriving despite being long-distance. On Aug. 2, an insider told E!, “[Kardashian and Davidson] are still going strong and making it work. When they are apart, they are in constant communication.” However, it appears the LDR eventually took its toll on the couple.

“Pete is 28, and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” a source told Page Six on Aug. 5. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice, but Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.” That dynamic apparently became even more challenging while Davidson was all the way in Australia working on his upcoming movie Wizards!.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Kardashian and Davidson first crossed paths at the Met Gala in September 2021, where they discussed her upcoming gig hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live. A month later, sparks flew during the episode’s taping, thanks to a steamy Aladdin-inspired skit Kardashian and Davidson starred in together. As she explained on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in April 2022, “It was a stage kiss, but it was still, like, a little zing, you know?”

The Interview, um, interview wasn’t the first time she praised his character. During the June 2 episode of The Kardashians, she said, "Pete has got to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like, the best heart," Kardashian revealed in the confessional. "He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and he always does it with grace.”

While they’re reportedly over, seeing Kardashian speak so highly of Davidson makes my heart so happy.