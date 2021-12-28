Vision boards are a great way to visualize and manifest the things you want to happen in the new year. As 2021 comes to a close, it is the perfect time to get some 2022 vision board ideas from TikTok and Pinterest to start creating your own. After all, you want to start the next 365 days with a clear idea of where you’re going.

Of course, the vision board ideas you scroll through on TikTok are just vision board examples. The real fun comes from designing your own with your unique goals, hopes, and dreams for the future. If this is the first year you’re making a vision board, you may also need a vision board app to help you or a step-by-step guide on what vision board supplies to get. Even Etsy has some vision board kits ($11) you can purchase to make crafting super simple.

However, if you want to do it all on your own, you’ll want to follow these 10 examples from TikTok that feature different vision board quotes and techniques to get the mood board of your new year dreams. Heck, you may be so inspired that you’ll want to invite your besties over ASAP for a vision board party. Together, you’ll make your boards and state your dreams out loud so everyone can get onboard for what’s to come.

01 A Step-By-Step Guide For Beginners TikTok For beginners, TikToker @victoriazubuike has this easy-to-follow guide on how to create a vision board for 2022. You’ll first want to write down the areas you want to focus on in the new year, like your career and relationships. After that’s done, go into Pinterest and create a new Pinterest vision board for the images that will go with each one of these areas. Once everything is organized, you can create a Canva vision board or a digital vision board on another platform. Arrange the images you’ve collected on Pinterest into a collage that can then be used as a wallpaper on your computer and phone.

02 Get Very Specific With Your Goals Before you start searching for images to add to your mood board, you want to get a clear idea of what your goals for 2022 are by writing them down. TikToker @angelslife.png gets very specific by not only organizing goals by different areas and themes, but writing down detailed dreams. This is then used to organize the images found on Pinterest and Tumblr even further before adding them to the vision board online.

03 Get Super Comfy While Vision Boarding You want to create the perfect environment for crating your vision board. The vibes should be immaculate. For TikToker @virgohabits, this means creating a Spotify playlist of your favorite music and making your fave coffee before beginning. Try this as well so you’re in the best headspace to really manifest your 2022 dreams.

04 Vision Boards For Foodies You can have different vision boards for different areas of your life. If you’re a foodie, you may want to check out TikToker @swangxswang’s food-inspired vision board for fresh ideas. Each image represents a different goal like organizing the fridge and more dinner parties with friends.

05 Create Different Areas Of Your Vision Board Instead of just placing all the areas in your life you want to work on in one big collage, try to create different areas within your collage dedicated to each one of those topics. TikToker @jtbarnett demonstrates this idea perfectly. You could even write out your power words to mark each area.

06 A Color-Coordinated Vision Board TikTok With so many images to choose from online, try to create a color-coordinated vision board with your fave color. TikToker @themahoganymartin makes a pink-hued vision board using Canva. If you’re inspired by the Pantone Color of the Year 2022, you could even make a Very Peri vision board that has some periwinkle travel destinations or home decor ideas.

07 Create A TikTok Vision Board Perhaps you’d rather create a digital vision board that is just a TikTok video that you can go back to and watch anytime you want to be inspired. TikToker @stazzylicious’ 2022 vision board is a great example of this. It uses the song “Sail” by AWOLNATION and has images that appear to the beat of the song. They’re even organized by goals that are written out in text like “live in the moment,” “more self care,” and “travel more,” which you can also do.

08 Get A Good Mix Of Quotes And Images For a good traditional vision board, you’ll want to include a nice mix of images with inspiring vision board quotes. TikToker @slimkimxo even has some self-love affirmations in the corner to always see. If you’re all about manifesting in 2022, you’ll want to include a lot of manifestation quotes as well.

09 Write Down Your Goals While writing down your goals is a great first step for any vision board, this idea from TikToker @k8lynanderson is especially great is you want to craft a vision board. This list of goals for 2022 can even be the centerpiece to your DIY collage that you hang in your room. You could even include it in your 2022 manifestation journal and create a collage cover with images on the front.