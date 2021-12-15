Say hello to Very Peri in 2022.
Pantone’s Color of the Year pick has been announced for 2022, and it’s unlike any other hue. In 2022, we can expect to see a lot more of Very Peri — a shade Pantone created just for the new year.
Here’s what Pantone has to say about their trendy new color:
“PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri is a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through. As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing, and our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways.”