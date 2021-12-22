The Pantone Color of the Year 2022 has officially been announced, and periwinkle fans are excited. Created just for the upcoming year, Pantone’s Very Peri shade is the most gorgeous hue of red violet mixed with blue highlights, making it an aesthetic addition to your home decor and your bucket list. It’s unlike anything you’ve seen before, and you may want to get a closer look by visiting some Very Peri places to travel to around the world.

While Very Peri is a brand new shade to the Pantone collection, it’s not a new shade to Mother Earth. You can see the very same periwinkle hue in the wisteria plants of Japan and lavender fields in France.

You may even be going through a transformative period of starting to venture out more than you ever have these past few years. That fits in well with the inspiration behind Pantone’s Color of the Year, which was meant to encourage “courageous creativity and imaginative expression.” One way to creatively express yourself is to plan a vacation with stops at various periwinkle travel destinations that are inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year.

Whether you’re planning to reach for your passport in 2022 or you’re putting together a dreamy bucket list vacation for sometime in the more distant future, you’re looking for wanderlust-worthy destinations to set your sights on. Just make sure to check the most up-to-date travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and familiarize yourself with any local health guidelines or additional testing that’s required.

If this sounds like the adventure you’d like to tackle, here are eight Very Peri places to travel to which boast hues inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2022.

01 Kawachi Wisteria Garden In Japan Shutterstock Japan may already be on your travel bucket list, but you’ll definitely want to make a pitstop at the Kawachi Wisteria Garden in central Kitakyushu when you do visit. The gorgeous garden features a wisteria tunnel that is perfect for surrounding yourself with periwinkle hues. The best time to visit is during wisteria season — around late April to early May. Right now, however, travel to Japan is very limited, so you’ll need to really check their travel regulations before booking anything and may want to consider postponing your visit until 2023.

02 Bluebonnet Season In Austin Shutterstock If you’d rather stay a little closer to home in 2022, the bluebonnets in Texas are just as lovely to see in full bloom. Austin has some great places to see the gorgeous blue-hued flowers in the spring. While you’re in Texas, you can also stop at local faves like Torchy’s Tacos for some delicious Tex-Mex.

03 Provence’s Lavender Fields In France wilatlak villette/Moment/Getty Images You never knew how much you needed a plandid shot standing in the lavender fields of France until right now. What a perfect periwinkle snap to get for your Very Peri-inspired ‘Gram in 2022. The Provence region of France has some of the best lavender fields, and the time to visit is in the summer from June to August. After watching Season 2 of Emily in Paris, you may even want to plan a full French vacation to Paris while you’re overseas.

04 Antelope Canyon In Arizona Nini Elizbarashvili / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Another great place to visit in the U.S. that can have some periwinkle shades is Antelope Canyon in Page, Arizona. While the canyon itself is very orange, it generates a purple-like hue in the shade that you need to see for yourself. In fact, every Insta pic and TikTok video of Antelope Canyon looks amazing, which just proves it’s a must-see IRL as well.

05 Wisteria Blooms In London Shutterstock Bridgerton fans will definitely want to travel to London after watching Season 2, which premiere in January 2022. With homes covered in wisteria plants, London is also a great place to see some periwinkle. The best places to spot these gorgeous blooms in the springtime is in Kensington, Chelsea, and even Notting Hill.

06 Jacaranda In Los Angeles David McNew/Getty Images News/Getty Images Jacaranda is another flower that gives off a periwinkle vibe, and can be spotted a lot in Los Angeles. In fact, you can find jacaranda trees in neighborhoods like West Hollywood and Silver Lake. If you’re planning a trip to LA in 2022, stop by one of the hidden gem cafes to grab an iced latte before taking a stroll to find some Very Peri blooms.

07 The Purple Islands In South Korea Shutterstock For an all-purple vacation, visit the purple islands in South Korea. Located off the southwestern coast, the Banwol Island and Bakji Island have been painted in different purple hues, making them some of the most Insta-worthy locations on this list. There’s even a purple bridge between the two islands that you can walk along. If you’re a BTS fan, caption your photo dump from your trip to the purple islands with “borahae” or “I purple you.”

08 The Purple Wall In The Magic Kingdom Rachel Chapman One of the most magical places you can spot periwinkle is actually in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. Located near Tomorrowland is the famed “Purple Wall,” which has become one of the Instagrammable places in all of Disney. Snap a pic with your family before riding Space Mountain or finding some delicious Mickey-shaped treats to eat.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.