There’s nothing quite like stumbling upon a cute local cafe on your travels and adding cozy decor and a unique vibe to your latte run. When the cafe is off the beaten path, it can really make you feel like you’ve found a little secret. Luckily, TikTok has got you covered with recommendations on the best hidden gem cafes in Los Angeles. Whether you’re a tourist or an LA local just looking for a new fave spot to grab a coffee, you can be sure these picks are all worthy of the “For You” page.

When planning a trip out west, you’ll want to balance tourist musts like a visit to Disneyland and a studio tour by checking out some local spots in LA to really get a taste of the social lifestyle. Not to mention, a good cup of a coffee or pastry is the perfect way to start your vacay and fuel up before each day of adventures. Whether you’re planning to spend the day downtown or in West Hollywood, these 14 cafes in Los Angeles are scattered all around the city and are a great excuse to check out the different neighborhoods. If you’re a local who’s never ventured further than your go-to spot on the corner, this could also be a fun challenge to discover new coffee shops in your own city.

If you are thinking about venturing out for some java, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends you only travel once you’re fully vaccinated. There is currently a mask mandate for Los Angeles, and you must wear one indoors. This just means you can wear a cute coffee-themed face mask to match your drink of choice.

It’s up to you whether you try just a few or visit them all. Just don’t forget to take tons of photos and videos so you can share your Los Angeles hidden gem with your friends on TikTok.

1 Sugar Fix Cafe 9250 Reseda Blvd #10, Northridge, CA 91324 Visit the website The boba at Sugar Fix Cafe isn’t the only sweet thing about this hidden gem. As shown by TikToker @pao_losangeles, the decor in this tea room is super cute and Insta-worthy. If you’re a foodie who loves to snap a pic of their drink before sipping, you’ll have plenty of picture-perfect spots between the potted plants and “Sugar Fix” neon sign. 1/14

