Royals
Meghan Markle's 2022 outfits include pleated pants worn during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

Meghan Markle's Retro Pants Changed My Mind About Wide-Legged, High-Waisted Styles

She’s the duchess of perfect pleating.

By Amber Rambharose
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Meghan Markle stays winning. The Duchess of Sussex is making moves, living life on her terms, and achieving fashion icon status. Markle’s most recent outfits have me reevaluating everything I know about pants and I’m being totally serious. Her pants game is that strong.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

It takes a lot for a pair of pants to outshine Prince Harry’s devilishly good looks, but that’s exactly what happened *twice* as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended charity events in Manchester, England and Dusseldorf, Germany. On both occasions, Meghan Markle made retro pants seem totally modern and I could not look away.

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

