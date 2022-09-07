Meghan Markle's Retro Pants Changed My Mind About Wide-Legged, High-Waisted Styles

She’s the duchess of perfect pleating.
Meghan Markle stays winning. The Duchess of Sussex is making moves, living life on her terms, and achieving fashion icon status. Markle’s most recent outfits have me reevaluating everything I know about pants and I’m being totally serious. Her pants game is that strong.
It takes a lot for a pair of pants to outshine Prince Harry’s devilishly good looks, but that’s exactly what happened *twice* as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended charity events in Manchester, England and Dusseldorf, Germany. On both occasions, Meghan Markle made retro pants seem totally modern and I could not look away.