An Aura Reader Says Harry & Meghan Are Actually Healing Each Other

Ever since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, tongues have been wagging. Meghan has been criticized for everything from the couple’s move to California, to her baby shower, to their bombshell-dropping interview with Oprah Winfrey. The criticism is racist and sexist — and a real shame, because I only see two people in love. As it turns out, their auras might account for some of their romance.

I called up my favorite celebrity psychic and aura reader, Mystic Michaela hear her take on the royal relationship. Mystic Michaela can literally see auras around someone. How wild is that? And no, I don’t mean she “sees” them psychically. I mean, she can literally view auras with her eyeballs. In person or in photos. Like how you can see the sky is blue and the grass is green. She can see auras as colored energy fields around every single person. Auras can be dull, bright, cracked, smooth, fluffy, sparkly, or anything else depending on what’s currently happening with a person’s life. Auras also give Mystic Michaela insight into a person’s behavior, attitudes, and disposition.

Each aura is distinctive. This means if two people have the same colors, they’re still very different as the qualities of the auras manifest differently in each person. There are 10 aura colors that Mystic Michaela can see, again literally with her eyes; red, yellow, green, blue, purple, indigo, pink, turquoise, rainbow, and crystal. Each shade and color combination comes together to create a unique vibe — something Mystic Michaela discovered after doing years of psychic readings. The majority of people have two colors. Occasionally she will see someone with three colors or one color. So how do Harry and Meghan’s auras work in tandem? Let’s find out.

Harry: Blue and Purple

P van Katwijk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Both Harry and Meghan have a purple-blue aura, but Harry appears to lead with his blue while Meghan appears to lead with her purple. “As a blue, he is very much concerned with others’ emotions and feelings,” says Mystic Michaela. According to her, blue auras can even absorb them causing them great stress. “It can result in behaviors in them such as worrying about what others think, feeling unloved if they don’t conform, and being a people-pleaser.”

In the 2021 documentary he produced with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See, Harry said, “I was always the yes man. I was always the one willing to say yes,” the royal said. “But that yes and yes and yes, yes, of course, yes, yes, yes led to burnout. And it was like someone had taken the lid off. All of the emotions that I had suppressed for so many years suddenly came to the forefront.”

Of course, the tragic passing of his mother Princess Diana in 1997 changed him forever. “As a blue-purple child, Harry absorbed a lot of pain with his blue aura and saw a lot of dysfunction through the lens of an intuitive self with his purple aura,” Mystic Michaela claims. “He saw his mother feeling trapped, alone, and cast aside. I feel that Harry knew her wishes for her children, to be free to be themselves, to have privacy, and to be happy. As a deep empath, Harry held that wish very close to his heart.”

But there’s that defiant purple aura, too. “Purples tend to hate rules and see things clearly in an intuitive manner.” Breaking with tradition to leave his position as a working royal and move to the United States definitely seems like a purple thing to do.

Meghan: Purple and Blue

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghan’s purple aura is strong AF, according to Mystic Michaela. “Purple auras don’t mind a little spotlight and love to create ways in which they can use their voice,” Mystic Michaela says. This may explain not only Meghan’s career as an actor but her activism, as well. In 1993, the adolescent future duchess wrote a letter to Proctor & Gamble, calling them out for a sexist ad. These days, as co-founder of the Archewell Foundation, she supports a range of causes, from world hunger to mental health.

According to Mystic Michaela, Meghan’s purple aura helps her set boundaries to protect herself. Two prime examples of this? No longer speaking to her father, who has been notoriously vocal about his daughter in the press, and leaving her position as a working royal in the United Kingdom.

Meghan’s purple simply cannot deal with inauthenticity, according to Mystic Michaela. “If there is a moment of truth available and it's squandered, she can feel extremely silenced,” she says. As a result, Meghan might make sure she’s “not silenced ever and not influenced by the emotional needs of others which were in their own best interest and not hers.” I think I’m beginning to see why life in the palace was not such a great fit for the Suits star.

As for the blue in Meghan’s aura, Mystic Michaela believes it operates differently than Harry’s. “She reserves her blue aura empathy for the people she deems worthy of and shuts it down when she needs to. Therefore, she cannot be manipulated by family, either her own or her in-laws.”

How Harry And Meghan’s Auras Impact Their Relationship

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

As someone with a strong blue aura, Harry might feel successful when he is able to create strong emotional bonds. “He doesn't mind another taking the lead and I get that it felt safe to allow Meghan to do so for him,” says Mystic Michaela. “For a long time, Harry held his mother’s wish for him deep in his heart. His blue aura absorbed this need for him to be free of all this control from the royal family, the public eye, and its scrutiny.” Considering all that Princess Diana went through while part of the royal family, it’s not surprising she would want something else for her children.

“Meghan understood this about him and was able to help him pave that path out of there,” Mystic Michaela claims. “Sometimes, the people we choose are the ones who help us achieve what we need. Meghan leans on his blue aura to feel safe, nurtured, and stable in her sense of family. Harry leans on her purple for her independent mindset, her ability to shut out the thoughts, emotions, and feelings of others which can manipulate one’s behavior, and also for the fire in her to create and do good for the world in a new way.”

Though many across the pond were critical of the couple’s move to California, Mystic Michaela claims there was more to the move than we saw in the press. “Blue auras don’t act because of their own self-interests; they act on behalf of others,” says Mystic Michaela. “And I feel like a lot of Harry’s separation from the business and royal side of his family was about just that — for his mom and because of his mom.” Are you tearing up yet? The royal family is notoriously all about rules, regulations, and appearances. But with Meghan, he felt seen, according to Mystic Michaela.

In Meghan, Harry seems to have found someone who understood his purple need for change but can channel it in a more productive way. However, Mystic Michaela says, “I still feel he struggles with his blue aura, the parts of him which miss being a part of his family. But I do get that he chose someone different because deep down, he wanted something different.”

As for Meghan, Mystic Michaela says, “With Harry, and his genuine blue aura, she could find respite in someone who would honor her own light and also create private moments for them to be a real family.”

I don’t know about you, but I love Harry and Megan even more now. After much trauma, it seems these two have been able to come together and heal while creating a beautiful family. And there’s definitely no reason to hate on that.

Wondering what your aura might be? Visit Mystic Michaela’s highlights on Instagram for more info on each color and how you can determine yours.

Expert:

Mystic Michaela, aura reader and psychic