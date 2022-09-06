Kim Said She’s Hosting A New True Crime Podcast

Kim Kardashian has been knee-deep in legal studies for the past three years as she pursues her dream of becoming a lawyer. She’s also a savvy media personality, so it shouldn’t come as much of she is seemingly combining these two careers for an upcoming project.

In a Sept. 6 cover story for Interview, Kim announced she’s launching a true crime podcast on Spotify. “I’m obsessed [with true crime],” she said. “I had to stop watching Dateline and all the shows when I was studying in law school.”

Kim went on to drop hints about Season 1 of the forthcoming podcast. Namely, the show is called The System. “The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio,” she revealed. “There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled—or mishandled—and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth.”

Since taking up a passion for studying law a few years ago, Kim has worked as a prison reform activist, specifically advocating for the commutation of sentences for non-violent criminals. Kim documented her advocacy, as well as her law school efforts, on the previous season of The Kardashians.

She also told Interview how she first began her work for prison reform. “I thought, ‘Okay, I can handle [pardoning] low-level drug offenses, that I can resonate with.’ But if someone was killed—I didn’t know I could get behind it until I was brought to a women’s prison,” she said.“Their stories were all very similar. They all committed a crime for their boyfriend, or for their husband. I mean, I probably did some dumb sh*t at some point and I was maybe just a few decisions off of being in a similar situation, any of us could be.”

“Once I saw how broken the system is, I couldn’t stop. I have to help as many people as I can,” she continued. “These people are thrown away and put in prison and no one cares. It’s so heartbreaking.”

Details on The System remain light, including a release date. With a new season of The Kardashians premiering on Sept. 22, I wonder if we’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the pod.