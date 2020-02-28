Most mothers will do almost anything to protect their children, and when it comes to Kim Kardashian, that means going back to school. The reality star has been actively campaigning for prison reform and is currently studying to take the bar exam in 2022. She recently revealed the primary reason she's educating herself on the system and it hits very close to home. The reason why Kim Kardashian wants to be a lawyer is to protect her kids.

During a Feb. 25 interview with CR Fashion Book, Kardashian discussed how becoming a mother changed her outlook on life.

"My evolution on this is probably some combination of growing up, getting married, having kids, and my life being so different than what it was when I was starting out," she said, before explaining how motherhood also inspired her to pursue a legal career.

"Now, I feel like I have a duty to myself and to my children more than the public and I want to be a good role model for my kids," she continued. "I’m raising four black kids in this society and our system is so discriminatory against black and brown people."

"I want to do as much as I can to make their lives easier," she added. "I never knew much about the system until I started to dig in, and once I learned and saw how many things were wrong, I really couldn’t stop."

In 2018, Kardashian was inspired to start studying law after hearing the story of Alice Marie Johnson, a then-63-year-old woman from Tennessee serving a life sentence as a first-time nonviolent offender. Kardashian worked with criminal justice reform advocate Van Jones to persuade President Trump to grant Johnson clemency. She was released from prison in June 2018.

Anyone who is curious about Kardashian and her passion for law, will get to see her in action on April 5. Kardashian teamed up with Oxygen to executive produce a 2-hour documentary following her efforts to improve the criminal justice system. In it, she looks into the cases of other individuals serving sentences of over 20 years behind bars. Watch the trailer for Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project below.

Oxygen on YouTube

Kardashian became a household name as a reality star but, clearly, she's asserted herself as someone who wants to make the world a better and safer place, especially when it comes to her kids.