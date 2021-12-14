Kim Kardashian has friends in high places, and a whole lot of supportive ones at that. That became evident on Dec. 13, when she shared the exciting life update that she had passed the baby bar law exam. Her famous friends immediately began sending congratulatory messages her way, and it was so sweet to see just how many people were championing her on as she entered a new chapter.

It took Kardashian four attempts to pass the baby bar exam, but it was well worth her efforts. She was elated to learn her studying paid off, and didn’t hold back when sharing her excitement online.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” she captioned an Instagram post. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.”

The baby bar is one of two tests needed to become a lawyer, so Kardashian is well on her way to following in her father Robert Kardashian’s footsteps. After announcing the milestone, dozens of her friends sent their love. Celebrities like Addison Rae, Winnie Harlow, Ciara, and more spoke out.

“Congratulations!! That’s so awesome! Go Kimmie!” Ciara commented on the Instagram post. Rae showed her support for Kardashian by sending a slew of heart and book emojis. Supermodel Winnie Harlow said she was “proud” as this has “been a long time coming.”

Nicki Minaj inserted herself into the conversation by saying, “Congratulations mama!!!!! That’s so dope.”

The love only continued from there. “CONGRATULATIONS Kim - you worked so hard for this!” hairstylist Chris Appleton wrote. Meanwhile, her pal Simon Huck said he was “so proud” of her. Beauty blogger James Charles excitedly said, “Congratulations kim!!!”

Kardashian’s family was beyond supportive as well. Kris Jenner posted the sweetest message to Instagram after finding out her daughter had passed the baby bar.

“Congratulations to my beautiful Kimberly for passing the Baby Bar!!!!! What a testimony for never giving up, following your dreams and being persistent and totally focused!” Jenner wrote. “I am beyond proud of you… your dad would be so proud of you!! I can’t wait to see what you do next!! What an inspiration you are to so many. What an incredible blessing, and I’m so grateful to be on this amazing journey of life with you.”

Not only is Kardashian well on her way to becoming a lawyer, but she’s got a strong support system behind her as she continues the journey.