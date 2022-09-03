15 Relationship Bracelets To Keep Your Long-Distance Love Alive

When I was younger, there was nothing more epic than wearing matching friendship bracelets with my elementary school BFF. I still remember the dainty plastic half hearts pressed together that spelled “Best Friends Forever,” and I was obsessed with the glittery fleck details on the neon pink bracelets. There was something special about letting all of our friends and family know how much we cared about each other — so much that we would wear them every day as a reminder of our friendship as we traipsed around the playground at recess. Now that I’m older, I’ve translated my same love for matching accessories into relationship bracelets with my significant other.

Call me a sap, but I’m currently in the honeymoon stage with my boyfriend — you know, the butterflies and racing heart phase when you just want to show the whole world what your partner means to you. I’m leaning hard into the romanticism and enjoying our lovey vibes since the feelings are particularly prime right now. Because we’re in a long-distance relationship (I’m spending time in Indiana and he lives in California), the way we demonstrate our love feels extra meaningful.

That said, I’m taking a note from my 9-year-old self and using a relationship bracelet as my way to make a statement to my partner wherever I go, near or far. I’ve rounded up the cutest, most romantic long-distance relationship bracelets to gift your boo that’ll express your love.

DESIMTION Couples Bracelets Amazon These black and white beaded bracelets contain a hidden message. $10.99 SEE ON AMAZON These adorable handmade bracelets are crafted with a unique Morse code sequence that reveals a secret message to share with your honey. Made of wax rope and small, high-quality beads, these bracelets are comfortable and easily adjustable for a perfect fit.

CNLQ Long Distance Bracelets Amazon This moody bracelet is made of healing stones. $8.59 SEE ON AMAZON These beaded bracelets have natural healing stones to release stress and give you and your boo lots of luck and good health. You can choose from red, black, white, green, blue, and pine colors.

EFYTAL Compass Couple Bracelets Amazon These charm bracelets have sterling silver compass charms pointing you toward your partner. $42.99 $34.99 SEE ON AMAZON These charm bracelets are imbued with thoughtfulness, from the petite sterling silver compass to the colorful cords and sliding knot closure that will fit any wrist size. The set is great for couples who are always on the go, and wearing the bracelets will remind you of travel adventures to see each other.

DESIMTION Red String of Fate Couples Bracelets Amazon This stylish string bracelet symbolizes good luck, protection, and love. $11.99 SEE ON AMAZON Looking for a bracelet with lots of meaning? This set is inspired by an ancient legend from Chinese folklore that an invisible red thread of fate connects you to your soulmate. No matter how long you’ve been apart, the red thread promises you will meet again. Perfect for the hopeless romantics out there!

RINHOO Stainless Steel Infinity Couple Bracelet Amazon This stainless steel set will remind you of your forever love. $9.99 SEE ON AMAZON These handmade bracelets are braided with durable, genuine leather and accented with a dainty infinity symbol in the middle. The design may be simple, but it represents a heart-pounding message for lovers hoping for infinity and beyond.

Jstyle Couples Bracelet Set Amazon $21.99 $18.99 SEE ON AMAZON These bracelets are plated with stainless steel and a titanium finish for a luxury appearance. Customers rave about the bracelet’s durability and high-quality polish. Plus, you can choose from black and gold. Wear one for a little royalty in your life.

Yin Yang Long-Distance Bracelets Amazon These matching black and white bracelets represent eternity, flow, and balance. $8.99 SEE ON AMAZON This four-piece bracelet set features durable material, an adjustable fit, and long-lasting polish. The symbol of peace and never-ending flow is a great message to share with your long-distance partner.

Red/Black Couples Matching Bracelets Amazon This knotted bracelet has straightforward design and major symbolism. $9.99 SEE ON AMAZON Chinese knots are a good luck symbol for longevity and eternity, and these knotted bracelets are woven in deep red to represent good fortune. Apart from the good mojo, these knotted bracelets are so comfy and versatile, you’ll never want to take them off.

SPUNKYsoul His and Hers Bracelets Amazon These stretchy bracelets have smooth stones that represent the solar system. $13.99 SEE ON AMAZON These bracelets feature beautiful crystals with elegant Hematite spacers for the long-distance lover in your life. The stones are meant to represent the planets of the solar system. Like space, distance shouldn’t be a factor for the deepest of loves! You can even drop your favorite essential oil on the lava beads and use them as a diffuser for extra soothing vibes.

Distance Matching Bracelets for Couples Amazon This simple bracelet features hand-picked seed beads and the cutest promise. $10.99 SEE ON AMAZON I’m a sucker for superstition, and these matching relationship bracelets promise to make your wishes come true after your bracelet wears down over time. Adorable. The drawstring, waterproof bracelet has a simple design and construction and comes in black or white.

Butterfly Friendship Bracelet Amazon A butterfly bracelet will solidify your commitment to your long-distance boo. $9.99 SEE ON AMAZON This adjustable bracelet has a colorful pendant you can pair with your significant other. The butterfly wings might even symbolize literal wings and remind you of flying to see your boo wherever they are.

Kuromi And My Melody Bracelets Amazon This stretchy bracelet has a stainless steel magnetic bell to connect you with your partner. $12.99 $11.99 SEE ON AMAZON If you’re a Hello Kitty fan, you must snatch this endearingly charming bracelet with kawaii cartoon character charms. The adjustable bracelet is suitable for all sizes and has a high-quality braided rope to last through daily wear, workouts, and more.

MANVEN Partners in Crime Bracelets Amazon This nylon black corded bracelet has a handcuff charm for a little extra spice. $12.97 SEE ON AMAZON This bracelet is equipped with little silver handcuffs and the word “FREEDOM” imprinted near the cuff to show you have your significant other’s back through thick and thin. It’s perfect for the ride-or-die partner in crime in your life.

Sun And Moon Bracelets Amazon This celestial charm bracelet has a nylon black cord and a nickel-free, lead-free finish on its stainless steel charm. $14.99 SEE ON AMAZON Do you ever tell your sweetheart you love them to the moon and back? Celebrate your relationship with these bewitching matching bracelets to show your partner how meaningful they are to you. The pendants show a sun beaming with rays and a little star perched on the moon for a little extra little detail.

Heart Bracelets For Couples Amazon This heart bracelet has simple knots on the side and a waterproof wax string. $11.99 SEE ON AMAZON Searching high and low for a simple, yet succinct message to tell your partner how much you love them? Look no further than these simple string bracelets with a quality alloy charm at the center of it. This set is perfect if you want to show your heart is with your person, no matter where you are in the world.

A relationship is about more than gifts and jewelry, but there’s something special about wearing something every day as a reminder of your tenderness towards your partner. Wearing a relationship bracelet to commemorate your long-distance partner will inspire warm, cozy feelings anytime you need it.