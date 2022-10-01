A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 30, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Your October Horoscope Will Keep You On Your Toes

You know what’s really great about October? No, the answer isn’t “everything” although that is a contender. It’s the fact that Mercury retrograde ends on October 2, so we only have to endure a couple more days of this cosmic torture! We’re still in the midst of Libra season, so the flirtatious vibes continue to abound as we make our way towards sultry Scorpio later this month. READ MORE

You Need To Visit These White Lotus Filming Locations In Italy

Maybe you tuned into the HBO comedy series for laughs, or maybe you just wanted to support Jennifer Coolidge in all that she does. Either way, chances are you quickly started daydreaming about a vacay while watching it. If you have wanderlust and Italy on your bucket list, then guess what? You can visit some of The White Lotus Season 2 filming locations. READ MORE

Hocus Pocus Put A Spell On Belissa Escobedo

Watching the original 1993 Hocus Pocus film has been an annual spooky season tradition for Belissa Ecobedo for as long as she can remember: “We would have Halloween dinners before we’d go trick or treating, and we would always play that movie, every time.” So, you can imagine how surreal it felt for her to land a role in the movie’s sequel, almost 30 years later. READ MORE

Wait, Are Dua Lipa And Trevor Noah Dating?

OK, apparently the universe is just pulling celebrity names out of a bowl and deciding that they are dating??? First there was Emrata and Britt, and now rumors are flying about Dua Lipa and Daily Show host Trevor Noah. I propose that we use the couple name “Noah Lipa” when referring to them from now on. READ MORE

