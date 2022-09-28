Here’s Why Dixie Keeps Her Relationship With Noah Offline

IMO, Dixie D’Amelio plus Noah Beck equals the most iconic TikTok couple ever. Since they confirmed their relationship on Oct. 6, 2020, the couple has shared plenty of moments with their followers. But after their one year anniversary post, they decided to take their relationship offline, and both influencers stopped posting couple pics and vids on social media. Naturally, breakup speculation followed, but according to D’Amelio, it’s unfounded. On Sept. 28, D’Amelio explained why she prefers to keep her romance with Beck offline — and her reasoning makes so much sense.

D’Amelio opened up about her private love life to Entertainment Tonight on Sept. 28. “We are together, but keeping it offline,” she explained. “Obviously, it does make things more complicated keeping things offline, but at the end of the day there’s so much back-and-forth of trying to build a career and trying to figure out if we’re even happy.”

Apparently, having a public relationship with no “rule book” was a challenge for D’Amelio and Beck. “It was hard because we obviously wanted to show each other off and like all the cute things, but at the same time, it just brought confusion, with questions like, ‘Oh, they're together,’ or, ‘Oh, they're not together,’” she explained. “It’s just like so much. It’s just not something that I thought I would get into, like having a public online relationship [that] people would care about.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to D’Amelio, she and Beck are just two busy people doing their best to make it work. “Going from seeing each other every day in quarantine and being so busy and having schedules that we can’t align together with is very hard and very difficult,” the “Be Happy” singer explained. “I just hope people give us grace. We are 21 and obviously, we didn’t have the choice of, like, putting it all on the show, but people care about us, and people care about our relationship. We want to share a little bit.” Very fair.

Wishing D’Amelio and Beck the best as they continue to navigate their relationship in (and out of) the spotlight!