If you thought the drama between Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia had settled down since their October 2024 split, think again. Ever since Bryan shaded LaPaglia in a since-deleted TikTok comment on July 3, their feud seems to be back and bigger than ever. Most recently, LaPaglia responded to a “terrifying” video of Bryan burning a Barstool Sports flag.

Bryan shared the video in question — which featured him forcefully swinging a golf club at a blazing Barstool Sports “SATURDAYS ARE FOR THE BOYS” flag — to his Instagram stories on Aug. 4. The country crooner set the video to Tyler Childers’ song, “Bitin’ List.” ICYMI: The chorus to the scathing track goes, “To put it plain, I just don't like you / Not a thing about the way you is / And if there ever come a time I got rabies / You're high on my bitin' list.”

It wasn’t long before LaPaglia took to her own Instagram stories to seemingly respond to her ex’s pointed post. “Nurse he’s loose again,” she captioned one selfie alongside a long series of sobbing emojis. Next, she shared a video of herself locking the door leading out to the patio of her New York City apartment. “Locking my doors because what the f*ck? That sh*t is terrifying,” she can be heard saying in the video. Finally, before returning to her regular content, she shared a screenshot of herself Googling, “how do i file a restraining order.”

selfie of Brianna LaPaglia on her Instagram story @briannalapaglia on Instagram

Bryan first reignited the public feud with his ex when he weighed in on fan speculation that his song “River Washed Hair” was penned about LaPaglia. The lyrics include: “And I think I might pack a bag in the night / Find me some small town out west / Start over, find closure and just say, ‘I’m sorry’ / To that sweet girl who tore off that dress.” But when a TikTok account shared that part of the song alongside the caption, “did someone check on Bri lol,” Bryan responded in a since-deleted comment, “lmfao i said ‘sweet’ this is not about whatever she has going on hahahahahaah.”

LaPaglia did not take the attack lying down. “Lmao obviously he doesn’t think I’m sweet I turned down 12 million dollars to share my abuse while rose and Deb signed nda’s [SIC]. Also fyi his songs aren’t about anyone he writes them blackout at 6am,” she hit back, referencing her account that she refused a $12 million NDA Bryan allegedly offered her after they split. (Rose and Deb are two women Bryan dated prior to LaPaglia.)

“Also his comment just made me feel very excited to share some videos & stories of him this week on bffs ❤️ can’t wait to release the fire pit recording ❤️❤️,” LaPaglia added.

Things got even messier from there. On July 14, Bryan took to his Instagram stories to share two screenshots showing texts from LaPaglia. One featured the text she apparently sent him when they were breaking up. The other was a screenshot, this time to a third party, of LaPaglia seemingly weighing out her options with regards to the NDA.

That same day, LaPaglia reacted by posting a selfie captioned, “boy is blackout at 7am again shocker.” After sharing a pointed meme about living “rent free” in someone’s head, she went on to share a screenshot that appeared to be his manager proposing the options for the NDA. She concluded by penning a lengthy caption atop a selfie making it clear that she will not “relive [her] trauma for the sake of online entertainment.”

Amidst all of this drama, on July 11, a new woman seemingly entered the chat. Fans started linking Samantha Leonard to Bryan when she shared a carousel of photos from her trip to Spain including an aerial shot of herself and Bryan looking awfully couple-y. Shortly after, Bryan took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of Leonard enjoying some late night bites. The musician has continued to feature his rumored new girlfriend across his stories in the following weeks.

Samantha Leonard and Zach Bryan in Spain @samanthaleightonn on Instagram

It wasn’t long before fan accounts online started pointing out the striking resemblance between Leonard and LaPaglia — and it appears LaPaglia agrees. The podcaster not-so-subtly weighed in on the online chatter on July 13 by posting a video of herself lip syncing along to Taylor Swift’s lyrics, “your new girl is my clone.”

Fans instantly caught the reference, “OHHHH SHE SAWWWW,” one exclaimed in the comments section. Another chimed in, “I see what you did here 😂.” Someone else wrote, “But actually so true it's like scary.” Yet another person added, “oh my god i just looked her up its uncanny.”