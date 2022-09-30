The inspiration behind Billie Eilish’s new perfume, Eilish No.2, will have you clamoring to get your hands on it. After launching her first scent in 2021 to amazing reviews — it won the Fragrance Foundation’s most popular perfume award — the 20-year-old is ready to try her hand at designing beguiling scents once again. While her first perfume was all about a cozy vibe, Eilish’s new perfume is ready to tantalize everyone who smells it. If you’re looking to get in on cuffing season this year, you’ll want to wear this scent every chance you get.

In a recent interview, Ellish revealed that she chose the notes in Eilish No.2 based on how she’d want to smell around a person she was ~interested~ in. “I wore it that whole week, seeing a person that I liked. And I was very stoked about it. I was like, wow, I really did what I needed to do,” she told W Magazine. Eilish created a perfume to wear around her crush, tested it out IRL, and gave it her seal of approval. If that’s not a glowing review, what is? Well, maybe the fact that Eilish also said, “Eilish No.2 really works if you’re trying to be a little flirt.” Bottom line: this is definitely the perfume to wear when trying to shoot your shot.

What does Eilish No.2 perfume smell like?

There aren’t many details available yet, but according to the Happier Than Ever singer, Eilish No.2 is spicy, dark, and alluring, all good things for bringing out for your inner, mysterious flirt. Its top notes include Italian bergamot and apple blossom, followed by black pepper, papyrus, and poppy. Grounding all those scents is a base of palo santo, ebony, and musk, heavier notes ideal for the colder, cuffing season. If a list of notes sounds overwhelming, all you really need to know is that Eilish No.2 is going to be a sultry and heady scent that both you and any interested parties won’t be able to get enough of.

Courtesy of Billie Eilish Fragrances.

How much does Eilish No.2 perfume cost?

Perfumes, sadly, have a high price point. Given that they’re usually quite expensive, Eilish’s is on the more affordable side at $72. Her perfume came in two different sizes, 3.4-ounces for $68 and 1.7-ounces for $58. Eilish No.2 is more expensive and there’s no word yet on if it will drop in multiple sizes, but if it does, it’s likely the smaller bottle will cost around $62. The Eilish No.2 release date is set for mid-November and the perfume will be available exclusively on BillieEilishFragrances.com.