Billie Eilish has marked her place in the music industry not only as one of the most talented and unforgettable singers of all time, but now, as a beauty icon. On Oct. 20, the 19-year-old announced the launch of her self-titled first-ever fragrance, Eilish, and fans are already at the edge of their seats to find out everything they can about the new scent. Here are allll the details of Billie Eilish’s perfume that fans know so far, including the price, release date, what it smells like, and more.

Eilish told Allure she’s been wanting to step into the beauty industry for years. "I had the idea [to create a fragrance] million years ago. I've always wanted to do this," she said. The superstar worked with the perfume development company Parlux to create her perfect scent. "I described in detail what it is that I wanted, what I loved idea-wise about it, how I wanted it to feel, the kind of warmth that I wanted it to have, and the memories that I have in the vanilla world," she said. "When they first sent me the sample to smell, I almost cried because it was so perfect," she told Allure. "It was wild."

What Does Billie Eilish’s Perfume Smell Like?

Sometimes, you can just look at a person and know what kind of scent they like to wear. With Billie Eilish, this seems to be the case. Her new fragrance is a combination of musky, fruity, sweet, and woodsy, which happens to be a reflection of the singer’s own personality: sweet but mysterious, innocent but sensual, and slightly melancholy in the coolest way. Eilish told Allure the first scent you’ll smell once you spray the perfume is a sugary vanilla scent that slowly calms down as it settles into your skin. Oh, and did I mention the ingredients in the fragrance are clean, vegan, and 100% cruelty free?

When Will Eilish Be Released?

According to the press release, you can get your hands on this delicious perfume in November 2021. Eilish shared the exciting announcement on Instagram on Oct. 20, captioning the post, “i am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance “Eilish” with you!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!! this is a scent that i’ve been chasing for years and years. this is my favorite smell in the WORLD. fragrance has always been such an enormous part of my life and existence since i can remember, and it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life. this has been one of the most exciting things i’ve ever done. i can’t wait for it to be yours so soon!!!!!”

How Much Does Billie Eilish’s Perfume Cost?

Eilish by Billie Eilish retails for $68 for 3.4 fluid ounces, and that feels like a good price considering how high-end the bottle looks. During an interview with Cosmo, Eilish explained the gold chrome perfume bottle is actually inspired by the parts of the human body she most connects to, including the neck, collarbone and chest. "What I love so much about them, is that they are so naturally beautiful without having to show anything. That's what I have always thought was so stupid about schools, where girls can't show their shoulders. Everybody, no matter your gender, those body parts are just beautiful." Eilish’s fragrance will be available exclusively at billieeilishfragrances.com.