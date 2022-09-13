Jennifer Coolidge's Bleeped-Out Emmys Speech Was Peak Jennifer Coolidge

After a full career of iconic comedic roles, Jennifer Coolidge finally took home her first Emmy at the 2022 awards show. And in true Jennifer Coolidge fashion, her acceptance speech was just as delightfully zany as all of her hilarious characters. But there was one moment that may have puzzled viewers, as a portion of her speech was bleeped during the live broadcast. If you were curious, here’s why Jennifer Coolidge was bleeped during her 2022 Emmys acceptance speech.

During the Sept. 12 ceremony, Coolidge took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Emmy for her standout role as the ditzy vacationer Tanya McQuoid in HBO’s comedy-thriller The White Lotus. Her category was particularly special because it was filled with Coolidge’s White Lotus costars: Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, and Natasha Rothwell were also nominated for their roles in the show. But Coolidge came out on top, and she made sure to make the most of her time on the Emmys stage accepting her well-deserved trophy.

After she was announced the winner, Coolidge took to the stage and immediately had the audience laughing by confessing she had a lavender bath before the show that affected how her dress was fitting. But before she got into shouting out all the people she wanted to thank, she was bleeped. The un-bleeped video exists online and reveals what she said: “Well first I gotta, oh sh*t,” Coolidge remarked while taking a list out of her dress including the names she wanted to thank. “Because I didn’t believe this was gonna happen!”

That wasn’t the only memorable moment from the speech. Perhaps the best part came at the very end when Coolidge was committed to making the most of her “once-in-a-lifetime moment” despite being played off. Instead of walking offstage, Coolidge started dancing to the play-off music, proving she fully belongs on the stage. Although she handled it like a pro, the Coolidge army was obviously not very pleased the comedy icon was played off before she finished her speech.

Despite the bleeping and play-off, Coolidge’s speech will definitely go down as one of the funniest Emmys speeches ever. But was there ever any question that it would?