A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 13, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Sources Say That Leo Is “Definitely Pursuing” Gigi

Remember when Leonardo DiCaprio kept getting snubbed by the Academy? He was nominated four times before finally getting his Oscar for The Revenant (not even his best role by far, but I digress). We made memes about how he had finally broken the curse, and then we made him into a meme, and the rest is history. Well, I have a theory that Leo is taking the Oscars Curse approach to dating, and Gigi is an ancient 27-year-old woman who will help him break his streak of dumping 26-year-olds. READ MORE

Meghan Markle Paused Her Podcast To Mourn The Queen’s Death

Meghan Markle has always spoken very fondly of the late queen, telling Oprah in 2021, “She’s always been warm and inviting and really welcoming.” Meghan has temporarily paused her podcast, Archetypes, to honor the queen’s official mourning period. It’s the latest among many things that have been postponed or paused since the queen’s death. It’s been a joy to listen to Meghan interview incredible women like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Mindy Kaling, so here’s to hoping we get the next episode soon. READ MORE

EMMYS RECAP 📺

Vanessa Hudgens Opened Up About Her “Life-Changing” Romances

It’s hard not to be envious of Vanessa Hudgens, TBH. She is an uber-successful actor who somehow made the transition from Disney star to legitimate celebrity with very few rough patches. But she has ALSO been in two seriously public, long-term relationships with certifiable heartthrobs, Zac Efron and Austin Butler. Though the actor rarely talks about her exes, she recently gave a little insight into her romantic past. READ MORE

Everything You Need To Know About The New iPhones

Yes, I’ve already updated my phone to iOs 16, and yes, my favorite feature so far has been making stickers of my dog. But honestly, there is something for everyone to love about this latest release, whether it’s being able to edit your text messages (or you can keep accidentally typing “ducking,” you do you) or being able to automatically alert emergency services if you are ever in a car crash (yes, really). READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF