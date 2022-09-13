Meghan Paused Her Podcast To Mourn The Queen's Death

In light of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, Meghan Markle has temporarily paused her Spotify podcast, Archetypes. On Monday, the streaming platform announced Archetypes’ sudden hiatus on the podcast’s official page. “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II,” the message read. A return date for the podcast have not been announced.

The official mourning period for the Queen has already begun, and Meghan is currently in England alongside her husband, Prince Harry. On Sept. 9, Harry’s father, King Charles III, announced the royal mourning stage for Charles’ mother, the Queen, had commenced and will continue for seven days following her Sept. 19 funeral.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace staff, representatives of the royal household, and troops committed to ceremonial duties.

Meghan’s podcast debuted on Aug. 23 with Serena Williams as the first guest. Since then, Meghan has released two more episodes, featuring interviews with Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling. The titled of the podcast, Archetypes, is a partial nod to Meghan and Prince Harry’s production company, Archewell Audio. In turn, the name of their production company honors their son, Archie.

Spotify

On Sept. 10, shortly before Spotify announced the podcast’s pause, Meghan joined Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton to mourn the monarch at Windsor Castle. Clad in all-black ensembles, the foursome greeted the emotional crowd while walking the grounds of the royal residence and observing tributes.

KIRSTY O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

In the days following the Queen’s death, Prince Harry and Meghan issued a statement to the late monarch on their Archewell website. The duo wrote, “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022.”

On Sept. 12, Harry released a solo statement to his late grandmother on their website, saying in part, “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”