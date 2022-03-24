Meghan Markle Just Announced A Spotify Podcast, & It Sounds Empowering

Meghan Markle’s first Spotify podcast is coming sooner than you think. On March 24, the streaming platform announced the Duchess of Sussex is launching a new series titled Archetypes that will challenge common stereotypes about women.

Of course, the name of Meghan’s upcoming podcast is a reference to the theme of the show. According to a press release, Archetypes will specifically interrogate the labels and typecasts infringing upon women.

The title is a clever nod to Meghan and Prince Harry’s production company, Archewell Audio, which signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Spotify in December of 2020. Until now, Archewell Audio has released only one show: a holiday special hosted by Meghan and Harry, which included a cameo from their son Archie. The show was meant to inspire listeners amid the challenges of the pandemic.

In January, the couple issued a statement on Instagram denouncing Spotify’s handling of COVID-19 misinformation; however, a spokesperson for Archewell Audio confirmed to People on March 17 that Meghan would continue to debut a new podcast on the platform.

Now, Spotify has shared more details about her upcoming Archetypes series. Learn all about the inspiring new podcast below.

How can I listen to Meghan’s Archetypes podcast?

Archetypes will stream exclusively on Spotify.

When can I listen to Meghan’s Archetypes podcast?

Archetypes is set to launch this summer; however, a release date has not been announced.

What’s Meghan’s Archetypes podcast about?

In an audio teaser released on March 24, Meghan tells listeners Archetypes will “dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.” The Duchess added she’ll discuss how the media represents women and how society talks about women. Her podcast will also dive into the origins of specific stereotypes.

Will Meghan’s Archetypes podcast have guests?

According to a press release, Meghan’s podcast will feature include conversations with women who “know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives.” The podcast will also include Meghan interviewing historians and experts about the root of feminine stereotypes.

Stay tuned, because Meghan's podcast is sure to be worth the wait.