Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Spotify series Archewell Audio arrived on Tuesday, Dec. 28, in the form of a Holiday special. Several stars made guest appearances during the half-hour episode, but the most surprising guest of all was the couple's one-year-old son, Archie. Ever since his birth in May 2019, the Duke and Duchess have kept him mostly out of the spotlight, so hearing his voice for the first time was a big moment for listeners. The clip of Meghan and Harry's son Archie speaking with an English accent will make you smile because his little voice is so dang cute.

The couple announced their podcast on Dec. 15, explaining their goal is to tell "stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year." Due to the coronavirus pandemic causing friends and family to be apart for most of 2020, Meghan and Harry thought their project could keep people connected.

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction. With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are," the couple said in a joint statement.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

While Meghan and Harry's podcast officially kicks off in 2021, their holiday special gives a preview of what fans can expect from them in the future. The star-studded episode brought audio diaries from Stacey Abrams, Brené Brown, Elton John, Deepak Chopra, Naomi Osaka, James Corden, and Tyler Perry. As if that wasn't exciting enough, the couple brought in Archie to deliver a very special message.

Archie made his appearance after Meghan and Harry played "This Little Light of Mine" during their podcast's outro. "You can speak into it," Harry told his son after the song ended. "Archie, is it fun?" Meghan added, with Archie repeating the word "fun."

All three then closed out the podcast by wishing their listeners a "Happy New Year."

"After me. Ready? Happy..." Harry said, with Archie echoing, "Happy..."

"New..." Meghan and Harry said together. "New...Year," Archie finished.

Meghan was so proud that she shouted out, "Yay," while Harry couldn't stop laughing, causing Archie to giggle. The little family moment was so cute, and you can listen to it yourself near the 31:55 mark below.

Meghan and Harry reportedly booked a multi-year partnership with Spotify, meaning fans can probably expect more surprise appearances from Archie in the future.