Everything* To Know About Editing iPhone Messages After You Send Them

Gone are the days when your typo totally changes the meaning of the message you sent to the group chat (well, almost!). When Apple unveiled the new features for iOS 16 on June 6, fans couldn’t help but get excited for all the exciting changes coming to Messages, including the ability to edit messages after they’ve been sent. Of course, Apple users have a lot of questions about how to edit a message on iPhone with iOS 16, and lucky for you, I’ve got the answers. Here’s what you need to know before the update drops later this fall.

IYDK, the iOS 16 update will include a mix of helpful, accessible, and aesthetically pleasing features, like the new buy now, pay later option from Apple Pay called Apple Pay Later, Live Captions on FaceTime, and a variety of new Lock Screen color, style, and widget options. But the changes people seem to be looking forward to the most are all the updates coming to Messages. With iOS 16, users will be able to mark conversations as unread to return back to them later, recover messages that’ve been deleted within the last 30 days, and unsend and edit messages after you’ve hit the send button. I know, game-changer, right?

If you’re skeptical, that’s understandable, but trust me — though it might sound complicated, editing a message is actually pretty simple. Here’s what you should know about the feature ahead of time so that when iOS 16 drops this fall, you won’t have to host an extensive trial run in your bestie group chat to work out all the kinks.

How To Edit A Message With iOS 16

According to the keynote, editing messages is super low-stress. After you’ve pressed send on a message with a major faux pas, you’ll have up to 15 minutes to make your edit. During those 15 minutes, all you have to do is:

Tap and hold the message you want to edit until it becomes isolated. Below the message, you’ll see a pop-up with a series of options. Select “Edit.” Make your edit, then resubmit the message.

Courtesy of Apple

Can The Receiver See A Message Before It's Edited?

Probably the scariest part of editing a message is knowing whether or not the receiver will see it before it’s been edited. According to Apple, receivers will be able to see the original, unedited message if they catch it before the edit. That being said, receivers won’t be supplied with any kind of message edit history, so if you’ve got quick fingers, you can still beat them to the punch.

Is The Receiver Notified If You Edit A Message?

Once a message has been edited, an indicator that says “Edited” will appear underneath the text. You won’t see what’s been edited, though, which is a definitely pro for people with slippery fingers, and a con for people who are nosey (I happen to be both).

Courtesy of Apple

How Long Can You Take To Edit A Message?

Senders can edit a message up to 15 minutes after the text has been sent. That’s a pretty big window of time, but if the conversation is moving fast, those 15 minutes could disappear in the blink of an eye. So if you want to edit an iPhone message before it’s too late, you gotta be quick to the draw, kids.

You’ll also have 15 minutes to unsend a message, and users can edit and unsend the same message within that 15 minute window, according to Apple.

Can Users Change Their Settings So That People Can’t Edit Messages?

According to Apple, users will not be able to to switch the Edit function on and off whenever they want, which means the feature will be on and available to anyone with iOS 16 with an iPhone 8 or later. With no way to turn it off and no edit history to serve as receipts, please remember to edit responsibly, y’all — it could get messy out there.

Despite all the hiccups that could come from a feature like this, it looks like Apple thought of everything when creating the new edit message function in Messages. If you’re eager to try the feature ASAP, you can score a developer’s version of the beta now, or wait until the public becomes available in July.