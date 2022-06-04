These iOS 16 Update Rumors Hint 3 iPhones Might Not Be Supported

Rumor has it that details of Apple’s highly anticipated annual iOS revamp will drop on June 6. Since the September 2021 iOS 15 update, you saw the release of new emojis, Face ID with a mask, ambient rain sounds, and even sharable Facetime links. The new iOS 16 is expected to have a whole lot more, and from the sound of it, Apple users are in for a brand new experience. Here are all the rumors and reports about Apple’s iOS 16 update to keep your eyes on, including the release date, new feature, and which devices might get the axe. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on the reports of iOS 16 but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is returning virtually for 2022, and it “will showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS,” per Apple’s April 5 press release. The week-long conference is known for giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies, but the highlight for casual Apple users is the keynote on the first day. Previous WWDC keynotes have revealed new brand developments like Apple News and Apple Music, alongside plenty of iOS updates. In fact, iOS 15 was first announced at the 2021 WWDC and then released to users in the fall. If all goes to plan, you can likely expect a similar pattern for iOS 16.

iOS 16 Reported Release Date

The iOS 16 will be unveiled at the WWDC keynote held on June 6. Developers and public beta testers are expected to be able to beta test the new iOS in June 2022, before it’s finally released to users in September 2022. Additional versions of iOS 16 generally follow with bug fixes and new features as they roll out.

New Features

*Drum roll* for the rumored new features. The new iOS 16, reportedly codenamed Sydney, is apparently set to provide “fairly significant enhancements across the board,” according to Bloomberg’s tech reporter Mark Gurman. However, not much is expected as far as an “end-to-end redesign” goes.

Health Features

An update on new health-tracking features is on the horizon, according to Gurman. Macworld reported rumors of a “food or nutrition tracking feature” and “medication management” to remind you of when to take your pills. In addition, an expansion of women’s health features are expected in the Health app.

Mixed-Reality Interactions

Apple has also teased a mixed-reality headset that could be unveiled at the end of this year or sometime next year, according to Bloomberg. Gurman wrote, “I am told that beta versions of iOS 16 … are chock-full of references to the headset and its interactions with the iPhone.” It’s likely living within an AR/VR world will come sooner than we think.

Accessibility

The tech company’s devotion to improving accessibility will continue in live captions to produce captions in real time for any audio, including Facetime, per Macworld. Plus, door detection to detect doors from a distance using the Magnifier app. VoiceOver is also expected to get at least 20 new languages.

Always-On Display

Taking a page from Androids, Apple might finally adopt an always-on display for iPhones, showing “time, date, notifications, and other quick data,” Macworld stated, quoting a tweet from Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young that he is “expecting” iPhone 14 Pro to drop down to a 1Hz refresh rate that could preserve battery life enough for an always-on display. Battery life might be the only thing holding Apple back from the feature, but it could be a handy function, that already exists on the Apple Watch, to have on the iPhone.

Supported Devices

According to 9to5Mac, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, and the original iPhone SE could be dropped from the iOS 16 release, which would mean an iPhone 8 or later would be supported by iOS 16.

You can watch the Apple WWDC live online or on the Apple TV app at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. CST on June 6. In the meantime, celebrate Pride month with these new Apple Watch bands, and get a workout in with Apple Fitness+’s BTS workout.