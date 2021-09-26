Apple fans have been buzzing about all the new features on iOS 15 ever since the software update became available for public download on Monday, Sept. 20. In addition to the ability to start FaceTime calls with Android users, there’s a fun update that allows you to add sounds of rainfall and ocean waves to the music you’re listening to on your iPhone. It’s certainly the perfect feature for when you’re looking to relax at home or focus on work. Here’s how to use iPhone iO15 Background Sounds to customize music.

If you haven’t given it a shot yet, Apple’s latest iOS 15 update is all about helping you get calm or relaxed with the help of some ambient sounds like rain. While the new feature can be used on its own to provide some calming sounds, a number of users have found that it also pairs extremely well with playing music. Since you have the ability to add Background Sounds to music on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you can easily take your usual tunes to the next level — and all you’ll have to do is follow a few simple steps.

To start customizing your music with Background Sounds, you’ll want to first add the feature to your Control Center if it isn’t already. To do this, open your Settings, scroll down to Control Center, select “More Controls,” and then tap the green plus sign next to “Hearing.”

Once you’ve done that, you can open your Control Center on your iPhone and select the Hearing icon, which is the icon of an ear. You’ll then want to tap Background Sounds in order to switch it on. Select the name of the current sound to see all the sound options you can choose from — there are six in total: Balanced Noise, Bright Noise, Dark Noise, Ocean, Rain, Stream. To preview a sound, tap on the name of the sound. Once you’ve opted for the Background Sound you’d like, you can return by tapping outside of the card.

When you have the Background Sounds screen open in the Control Center, you’ll be able to change the volume of your ambient noises by scrolling the slider up or down, depending on your listening preferences. Whenever you’d like to switch the ambient sounds off, head to the Hearing icon again and tap Background Sounds.

Apple fans are using the new Background Sounds feature in totally creative ways, combining everything from Frank Ocean tunes to moody Taylor Swift songs with the sound of rain. As more music lovers have discovered the feature, plenty of people are sharing their favorite song and background sound pairings on Twitter.

Now that you know how to use the update, you’ll want to experiment with customizing music on your iPhone for when you’re chillin’ at home.