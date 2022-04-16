Copy Text From Photos Directly Into Notes With This Time-Saving iPhone Feature

There’s a lot to be excited about with the new iOS 15.4 update, like the ability to use Face ID with a mask on, the biting lip and 122 other new Emojis, and a new camera feature that lets you scan text directly into Notes and Reminders. The new feature is super convenient and easy to use, so prepare to see a change in the classic Notes app apology real soon (it’s about time, TBH). If you’re wondering how to copy text from an image to Notes and Reminders with your iPhone, here’s what you need to know.

ICYMI, iOS 15.4 finally launched on March 14. Considering iPhone users have been struggling to use Face ID with a mask on for nearly two years, the launch of iOS 15.4 was definitely a highly anticipated one. After the update was released, however, many users were disappointed to discover the feature is only available for on an iPhone 12 or later. Yes, it’s a bummer (trust me, I’m an iPhone 11 user myself), but there are still some great perks to having iOS 15.4, like being able to scan text directly into your Notes and Reminders apps with Live Text. The update is a huge step up from a previous “Scan Document” feature, which only allowed users to take a picture of a document and store it in Notes. You don’t even have to copy and paste your appointment info anymore — all you need to do is snap and go.

Here’s how the new scannable text camera feature works.

How To Scan Image Text In iPhone’s Notes App

To access the new feature, you’ll obviously have to update your phone to iOS 15.4 first. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Open Settings. Tap General. Select “Software Update.” Enter your passcode.

After you’ve done that, your phone will do the rest of the work. Once its finished updating, you’re ready to can scan til your heart’s desire. Here’s how it works:

Open Notes. Tap the new Note icon in the bottom right of the screen. Tap the camera icon in the Tool bar above the keyboard. Select “Scan Text.”

Apple

From there, a camera will take the place of your keyboard. Place the item you want to scan in front of the camera. The text will appear then in the Note — it might take a few seconds to correctly read the text, so make sure to double check the accuracy before tapping “Insert” to finalize the scan. The camera will disappear, and you’ll be back to your regular keyboard abilities in no time.

How To Scan Image Text In iPhone’s Reminders App

Similar to Notes, to scan text into a Reminder with your camera, all you have to do is:

Open Reminders. Tap the screen to set a new Reminder. Tap the camera icon in the Tool bar above the keyboard. Select “Scan Text.”

Apple

Whether you want to update your phone for the Emojis, the mask-friendly Face ID, or the scannable text camera feature, iOS 15.4 has a handful of new features that everyone can enjoy.

How To Copy Text From An Image On iPhone

If you didn’t know, copying text directly from an image is different than scanning text with Live text. Copying text from a photo is no different than copying a text or a website, which means all you have to do is:

Open Photos. Open the photo you want to copy. Tap the text in the photo.

Once you’ve done that, the blue highlight tool will select your text, and you can adjust to include more or less text by dragging the end of the tool. Afterwards, tap Copy in the black bar that appears above your text, and you’re good to go.

To highlight all the text in the photo, just tap the Live Text icon on the right-hand side of the screen either before you snap the pic or after, then hit copy.

Why Can’t I Scan Image Text In iPhone’s Reminders App?

Even though Live Text is available for iPhone XS, XR, or later, some iPhone users with compatible devices might only see a camera icon shadow appear in the app. If you noticed your camera icon was unaccessible while testing out the Live Text feature in Reminders, it’s not the end of the world — trust me, it happened to me, too.

To get the feature to work, there’s a few things you can try. First, it goes without saying, but double check you’ve definitely updated to iOS 15.4. All good? OK, the next thing you can do is upgrade your Reminders app by tapping the Upgrade button on the Lists screen. Upgrading your app is free, and it gives you access all the latest app features, including Live Text.

Courtesy of Apple

Don’t see the Upgrade option? Don’t worry, it’s not over yet — you just have to go through a few extra steps.

Go to Settings, then select the name at the top that’s connected to your Apple ID, iCloud, Media, and Purchases. Next, select iCloud, and turn on the Reminders toggle to connect the app to your iCloud. After you’ve done that, you’ll be able to upgrade the app and scan text into Reminders in no time. It’s unclear if users can run into the same issue with Notes, but if you do, you’ll probably want to try the same fix before booking an appointment at the Genius Bar.

Never miss an appointment or forget the name of a cute coffee shop again with the new Live Text update in iOS 15.4.