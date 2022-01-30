A brand new iPhone update is officially dropping soon, and there are a few new features that’ll seriously upgrade your experience. Apple’s iOS 15.4 update includes Face ID while wearing a mask and so many new emojis, including a biting lip and heart hands. If you can’t wait to test out the features, you can get the public beta version of the operating system now.

Apple released its public beta testing program for iOS 15.4 on Jan. 28, giving fans a first look at the whole slew of updates coming soon. With Apple’s latest operating system, you can look forward to unlocking your iPhone using Face ID while you’re wearing a mask. Of course, this addresses a major complaint from users over the past couple years given the mask mandates, and it means you’ll finally be able to unlock your device while still protecting yourself and others. According to a Macworld, you can turn on Face ID while wearing a mask by heading to the “Face ID & Passcode” settings in your phone and then toggling on “Use Face ID with a Mask.” BTW, Apple states that Face ID is more accurate when the new mask feature is turned off, per Macworld.

There’s also plenty of fun coming your way with the iOS 15.4 update, including 37 snazzy new emojis. The options are perfect for anyone looking to spice up their convos or just better express how you feel without having to type out text. Some of the exciting emojis you can look forward to sprinkling in your messages include heart hands, biting lip, and a melting smiley face.

Courtesy of Apple

On top of that, the emoji update includes dozens more expressive characters, including: pregnant person and man, hamsa, saluting face, x-ray, bubbles, a disco ball, and more.

There are many other updates that come with iOS 15.4, including the ability to use your camera to copy text from objects so that you can save them in Notes or Reminders apps.

To try out Apple’s latest updates, including Face ID while wearing a mask and the new emojis, download the public beta version of iOS 15.4 on Apple’s website.