Here’s How iPhone Users Can Now FaceTime Anyone With An Android Phone

FaceTime is certainly one of the most convenient ways to make video calls with your BFFs, and now, Android users can join in on the fun. The latest FaceTime update is all part of Apple’s iOS 15, which became available for public download on Monday, Sept. 20. If you’d like to test out the feature, you may be wondering how to FaceTime Android phones on iOS 15. There are a few new steps you’ll have to follow.

Apple finally answered fans’ wishes with its latest FaceTime update, which gives users the ability to create shareable links to FaceTime calls that Android and Window users can join. Prior to iOS 15, Apple users could only call other friends and family who had an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The added feature, which is available for both one-on-one and group calls, makes FaceTime work a little more like Zoom, and certainly broadens the accessibility of Apple’s video chat platform.

If you’re ready to give it a shot, you’ll need to first make sure you’re running the latest iOS 15 update. After you’ve updated your device, open the FaceTime app, and then tap “Create Link,” which is at the top of the screen, per CNET. Select “Add Name,” which allows you to create a name for your FaceTime link. After you’ve named, you can share the FaceTime Link to your friends using Messages, Mail, or another installed app like WhatsApp. You can also copy the link by tapping “Copy,” or create a link for a Calendar event. To join the call on your iPhone, simply head to the new Upcoming section in the app and then tap the name of the call.

Shutterstock

Non-iPhone users on an Android or Window device will simply need to open the FaceTime link from their browser, and there isn’t any login required — they’ll be admitted by whoever created the FaceTime link. Users will need to be using the latest version of Chrome or Edge, per Apple’s iOS 15 guide. For video calls, they’ll also need to have H.264 video encoding support on their device. It’s important to note that Android and Window users may not see all of the same features as an Apple user during the call, since “some shared content may require a subscription to view,” like Apple TV+.

With the ability for Android users to hop on a FaceTime call, staying updated with friends and work is about to get so much easier.