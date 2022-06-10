Here Are All The iPhones That Won’t Be In The iOS 16 Update

Ever since Apple announced its new iOS 16 features on June 6, iPhone users have been itching to get their hands on the new software. There’s a lot to look forward to when the update drops later this fall, like all the new features coming to Messages — but if you have an older generation iPhone, you might not want to get your hopes up just yet. If you’re wondering if iOS 16 will support iPhone 6S and 7, it’s not looking too good. Here’s what you need to know.

ICYMI, Apple unveiled a series of exciting new iOS 16 features at the 33rd annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 6. Among the long list of changes includes some highly requested features, such as editing and unsending messages, marking conversations as unread, and personalized Lock Screens with new style and color choices. Apple will also be adding a buy now, pay later option with Apple Pay Later, and new Accessibility features like Door Detection to assist blind and visually impaired users as the navigate the last few steps to their destination, and Live Captions on FaceTime to service deaf and hard of hearing users. A public beta version of the software will be available in July, and the real deal is expected to be released sometime in fall 2022.

With some many sought after features finally making their debut, it’s no wonder why Apple users are already getting excited for the new software. But if you haven’t upgraded your phone in a minute, you might have to sit this update out.

Courtesy of Apple

Will iOS 16 Support iPhone 6S & iPhone 7?

According to a June 6 press release on the Apple website, iOS 16 will only be available for iPhone 8 and later, which means that iPhone 6, 6S, SE, 7, and 7 Plus users won’t get to partake in the fun (If you have a second-gen or third-gen iPhone SE, though, you’ll get the new software). I know, I know, it’s a huge bummer. If you own one of these models, this may come as a pretty big shock to you, especially because iPhone 6S owners had access to the most recent update, iOS 15.4, and iPhone SE users were able to enjoy spatial audio and Portrait mode on FaceTime, SharePlay, and all the rest of the features that came with iOS 15.

Before you toss your phone out the window, there might still be a way for you to get a small taste of the new update. Some iOS 16 features will also be making their way to an iPad near you, like Door Detection and Live Captions. According to the release, Door Detection will be accessible on iPads that feature the LiDAR Scanner, aka the iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd and 3rd generation) and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th and 5th generation).

Plus, users will be able to score a beta of Live Captions on iPad models with A12 Bionic and later, including the 5th generation iPad Mini, the 3rd generation iPad Air, and the 8th generation iPad. If you don’t own an iPad, you’ll also be able to secure the Live Captions beta on your Mac with Apple Silicone. Sure, you might be missing out on the good stuff (unsending messages can’t get here fast enough, TBH), but hey — it’s better than nothing.

Courtesy of Apple

If you’re still itching to use the update to its full potential, then it might be time to consider getting an upgrade before the fall. No, you don’t have make the leap to the new iPhone 13 — just as long as you snag an iPhone 8 or later, you’ll be good to go.