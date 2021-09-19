Here’s What Time You Can Expect iOS 15 To Be Available On Sept. 20

Now that Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup is on the way, fans are patiently awaiting the latest iOS update to release. During the tech giant’s fall keynote on Tuesday, Sept. 14, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that iOS 15 will be available on Monday, Sept. 20. As you’re looking forward to testing out all the new features heading to your iPhone, you’ll want to mark your calendar for Apple’s iOS 15 release time on Sept. 20, so you can get the update ASAP.

Apple’s news of the iOS 15 release was among the long list of announcements during the fall event, which unveiled the iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max smartphones and the Apple Watch Series 7. With the latest devices from iPhone requiring the newest software, Apple will release the iOS 15 update on Sept. 20, four days before the latest devices are officially released on Sept. 24 — but it might not be available right when you wake up. Based on the iOS 14 release, you may have to wait until midday. According to MacRumors’ 2020 post, the iOS 14 update was released around 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for the timing of the iOS 15 release, but the brand was unable to confirm an exact release time. If you happened to download the beta version of the update, you might get the official iOS 15 update earlier than those who didn’t.

Apple originally announced iOS 15 at the company’s virtual Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2021, and the update is packed with new features. To start, FaceTime is getting a new spatial audio feature and Portrait mode, plus the ability to FaceTime call Android users. Additionally, you’ll be able to stream TV shows and movies and sync the timing with the person on your call, thanks to the new SharePlay mode.

The iOS 15 update will also feature the ability to shared collage and stacked photos in chats, outfits for Memojis, a Focus mode that helps you minimize distractions from your phone as you’re engaged in an activity like driving, reading, or gaming, and more.

You can also look forward to a refreshed look for your notifications, 3D landmarks in Maps, voice search in Safari, and Live Text in photos that captures important info like emails and phone numbers. When the iOS 15 update officially releases on Sept. 20, anyone with an iPhone SE or later can download it and get in on some of the best features the update has to offer.