Try FaceTime Portrait Mode Early With This Test Version Of iOS 15

Apple gave users a sneak preview of its upcoming iOS 15 system during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 7 — and it’s safe to say users can expect their devices to get a major overhaul in just a few months. While the final version of Apple’s latest operating system won’t officially roll out until fall 2021, both developers and the public can access a test version of iOS 15 before it launches. If you want to try out some of the much-hyped features a little early, here’s how to get iOS 15 beta on your phone.

Considering iOS 15 will come with Portrait Mode and SharePlay for FaceTime, additional privacy updates, a Focus feature lets you set customized Do Not Disturb notifications, and so much more, you might be chomping at the bit to see how all these updates will work on your phone. Luckily, Apple rolled out a beta version of iOS 15 on June 7 that developers can download and, starting in July, the public will have access to a beta version of iOS 15.

If you want to try out this test operating system, you’ll first want to make sure that you have at least an iPhone 6S or an iPod Touch (Seventh Generation) in order to be compatible. However, keep in mind that some of the iOS 15 features require an A12 chip or later, so you’ll really only get the full experience if you have an iPhone XR or later.

Courtesy of Apple.

To install the iOS 15 beta system when it launches (or a beta version for iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8), you’ll need to sign up to be a part of the Apple Beta Software Program. In order to be eligible, all you have to do is share a valid Apple ID, enroll your device, and then you’ll be able to access the betas as well as any subsequent updates from iOS Software Update, the Mac App Store, or tvOS Software Update. You’ll be notified when the beta is available sometime in July, and from there, you can follow instructions to install it. All beta systems come with a built-in Feedback Assistant app (which you can access from the help menu when you choose “Send Feedback”), so you can also contribute to fine-tuning iOS 15 before it’s officially rolled out.

Keep in mind that Apple recommends you install beta versions of iOS on a phone that isn’t aren't you main device, in case of bugs or other issues, and it’s also a good idea to back up your data using Time Machine before installing any kind of beta software. So, if you have a second iPhone available and you’re itching to test out iOS 15 before it officially becomes available, make sure to sign up for the beta program so that you’ll be rocking out on SharePlay come July.