Apple’s iOS 15 Update Is Coming To Most iPhones, But There’s A Catch

Apple unveiled what customers can expect with the iOS 15 update at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, June 7. The latest operating system will come with plenty of new features, including spatial audio on FaceTime and SharePlay. Unfortunately, the software update, which will hit iPhones sometime in fall 2021, isn’t fully compatible with some older iPhone models. If you’re wondering if iOS 15 will work on an iPhone 6s, here’s what you need to know.

The WWDC kicked off on Monday with a keynote address unveiling iOS 15. The update, which will launch in the fall, includes many changes to the operating system (more on that later), but some iPhone users will be left out of the update. According the iOS 15 preview page, first-generation iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus and later models are compatible with iOS 15, but there’s a catch — some of the most exciting features are only compatible with iPhone XR and later. So while iPhone 6s and 6s Pro users can download the free update, there are some new iOS 15 features that require an A12 Bionic chip or later, which means you need an iPhone XR or later to use:

Spatial Audio for FaceTime

Portrait Mode for FaceTime

3D landmarks in Maps

On-device Siri speech recognition

If Apple follows past releases, the fall 2021 iOS 15 update could be accompanied by a new iPhone. Apple has yet to confirm the reported iPhone 13, but if a new iPhone is released, it will likely come with the new iOS 15.

In Messages, the new “shared with you” section will show you all the links, such as news articles, that others have sent you. Maps is also getting an update with 3D navigation and night mode.

