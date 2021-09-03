Apple Could Announce A New iPhone As Soon As Sept. 14 — Here's What We Know

Most iPhone fans know Apple usually releases its newest devices in the fall. Following a late release in 2020 due to the pandemic, it’s looking like the tech giant may be reverting back to its regular schedule. Now that September is here, people are speculating about is there will be an Apple iPhone event for September 2021 will be. Here’s what to know about reports of a fall iPhone event and potential unveiling of a new iPhone.

Apple has yet to make any announcements about a possible September 2021 keynote, but reports about when the event could happen have begun circulating for a while. According to CNET, the event will reportedly occur around mid-September based on previous years. Typically, Apple hosts around three to four keynotes per year, with one or two of these happening in the fall. Historically, those events happen in September (when new iPhones usually announced) and October.

The brand released its last flagship iPhone (iPhone 12) in October 2020, which was later than the previous year’s release. In September 2019, the release of the iPhone 11 series followed Apple’s Sept. 10 keynote. MacRumors also lists a reported mid-September date for the event — specifically, Tuesday, Sept. 14 or Wednesday, Sept. 15. Since Apple usually prefers to hold its events on Tuesday, the most cited date so far is Sept. 14. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on reports of a Sept. 14 keynote and new iPhone releases, but the company would not comment on the reports.

Tech analyst Jon Prosser also tweeted reported launch dates for would-be new iPhones following the timeline, listing Sept. 17 as the likely pre-order date and Sept. 24 as the release date.

During the rumored iPhone event, tech analysts from multiple outlets suggest people can expect four new iPhone models, reportedly called the iPhone 13. Specifically, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max models, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In addition, most expect Apple to unveil the new Apple Watch Series 7 during the event. Apple has yet to confirm any reports of new devices.

Although there’s no confirmed date from Apple yet, analysts are already sharing what the reported iPhone 13 models could entail. Per Apple Insider, the phones will probably stick to a similar design as the iPhone 12, but with a single sheet of glass covering the camera lenses instead of individual sheets. There’s also a rumor that the new iPhones will have better durability and increased water resistance, higher than the iPhone 12’s IP68 water resistance, which lets you submerge your phone for up to 30 minutes under up to 6 meters (about 19 feet) of water.

There are no confirmed details about how the new iPhones will differ from the iPhone 12 models, but hopefully fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see what Apple has planned.