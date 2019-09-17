Now that it's been a week since Apple unveiled its latest generation of iPhones at the keynote event on Sept. 10, reviews are trickling in about some of the cool new features that users can expect from the gadgets. While there's plenty to be excited about, the hyped updates on the iPhone 11 and the 11 Pro include the smartphones' revamped camera capabilities, which include Ultra Wide cameras and a new and improved Night Mode feature. If you ordered one of Apple's newest iPhones and are eager to start snapping away, here's how to use Night Mode on the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro so that you're ready to hit the ground running when it ships out on Sept. 20. Trust me, it's going to be a game-changer for your 'Gram.

If you watched the Apple keynote, you probably were blown away when the tech giant demonstrated the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro's Night Mode feature, which automatically comes up as an option on your camera when you are somewhere with dim lighting. While the option doesn't work if you're in a space that's pitch black, it's surprisingly effective when you try to use it with little lighting or when there's a single light source. When you have your camera app open and you're in a setting with almost no lighting, the Night Mode icon will show up in the top lefthand corner next to the flash button (which you'll need to ensure is off in order for the new setting to work). Getting Night Mode to work is pretty easy. All you have to do is point your camera at your subject, click the camera button, and hold your camera still for about three seconds, and voila, you'll have a much brighter photo that'll showcase details that might not show up in a regular image, or, in some cases, what might not be visible to the naked eye.

While the photos and the teaser video that the tech company showcased during the presentation were shot by professionals, an Elite Daily editor was able to try out the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro through Apple to see how well the new feature worked for herself. The results are stunning, and it's safe to say that it's a game-changer for taking photos in settings with low lighting. You can see them for yourself below.

Courtesy of Tina Kolokathis

Just for comparison, here's how the setting would look like without Night Mode. There's a huge difference in the two when it comes to color and details.

Courtesy of Tina Kolokathis

When I saw these images, I was pretty curious about how the feature works and how the camera is able to capture much brighter, more colorful photos. According to press materials, the camera is snapping multiple photos of your subject and putting them all together to pick the best one during the three-second interval that you're holding your camera in the place. As a result, you'll be getting a fusion of the most detailed, most colorful, and brightest elements from all these photos in your final product.

Courtesy of Tina Kolokathis

The company also recommends changing your exposure to a maximum of 10 seconds if you want to imbue your image with even more light and color, which the Elite Daily editor demonstrated below.

Courtesy of Tina Kolokathis

Considering that previous generations of the iPhone have been a little iffy in dimly lit situations, it's safe to say that this is one of the most exciting updates that fans can look forward to with the iPhone 11 and iPhone Pro. Again, the newest generation of Apple's smartphones are currently available to pre-order and will ship out on Sept. 20, so there's plenty of time to decide if this cool feature and all the other upgrades are enough of a game-changer to upgrade.