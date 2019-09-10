A year after releasing its largest iPhone ever, Apple announced a new smartphone that, size-wise, is comparable to the newly-discontinued iPhone XS Max. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, which Apple revealed at its annual September keynote address on Tuesday, Sept. 10, also measures in at 6.2 inches high, with a 6.5-inch diagonal display. Considering that they are both oversized devices that boast special features, you might want to know what sets them apart from each other. A look at the iPhone 11 Pro Max versus the iPhone XS Max might help you figure out whether or not you want to upgrade.

As with the most recent September keynotes, the event took place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California on Sept. 13. Fans who were there in person or who tuned in for the livestream were treated to a few big announcements from the brand. First and foremost, three new iPhones were revealed, and the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max appear to come with some pretty cool upgrades. From updated cameras to faster processing speeds, it seems like current iPhone owners might have a hard time deciding whether or not it's time for an upgrade.

If you're interested in the biggest iPhones Apple has to offer, a comparison of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone XR Max might make your decision a little easier.

The Camera

Confirming speculation of a camera upgrade on Tuesday, Apple revealed the iPhone 11 Pro Max comes equipped with three rear-facing cameras, which, according to tech experts, means there is a greater capacity for wide-angle shots. One super cool feature on the iPhone 11 Pro Max (and the whole iPhone 11 lineup) is the new slow-motion video in the front-facing camera, which means you can take "slofies" and get the blowing in the wind Beyoncé hair of your dreams.

On the other hand, the iPhone XS Max comes with dual rear-facing telephoto cameras, per Apple's tech specs of the device, which the iPhone 11 also boasts.

Both phones come with Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting, so it really comes down to whether that third camera is a must for you. Oh, and if you really want to take "slofies" to post all over you IG timeline, which, of course, seems like a total must.

Battery Life

When it comes to the battery life of the XS Max, you can get up to 25 hours of talk time, 13 hours of internet use, 15 hours of video playback, and 65 hours of audio playback.

While the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max both come with the updated A13 bionic chip, the Pro boasts four more hours of battery life than XS while the Pro Max boasts five more hours than the XS.

Color Options

Prior to Tuesday, one of the most anticipated announcements about the new iPhones was in regard to the colors available. People were speculating that new Green and Lavender colors would be added to the iPhone 11 lineup, and they were right. The iPhone 11 Pro Max will come in six, according to the news revealed in the keynote.

As for the iPhone XS Max, it's only available in Gold, Space Gray, and Silver.

If you like a little more variety, the iPhone 11 Pro Max could be for you, or you can keep on with the OG colors in the XS Max.

Size

Both the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone XS Max come in at 6.2 inches high and come with a 6.5-inch diagonal display. So, when it comes to size, you don't have to think about too much.

Price

On Tuesday, Apple revealed the iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost $1,099, which is the same price as the iPhone XS Max before it was discontinued. As of now, you can no longer purchase the XS or XS Max in the Apple Store.

So, there you have it: There are a few big differences between the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the XS Max. If expanded color options and device-to-device charging are important to you, the newest iPhone 11 Pro Max might be your best bet, but if you can hold off another year for the 2020 iPhones, then you can stick with your iPhone XS Max. Really it's all about what fits your needs, and with so many iPhone options, you're bound to find something that works for you.